Pakistan blocks TikTok for “immoral and indecent” content

After India and the USA, it is Pakistan’s turn to block the Chinese social network TikTok. This time it is not a question of data protection, but a lack of moderation of the content that is considered illegal by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Allegedly there are also videos criticizing the government.

In a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) stated that the action came after multiple complaints were received about content that it deemed “immoral and indecent”. In July 2020, the PTA ByteDance – the parent company of TikTok – warned with a “final warning” to comply with Pakistan’s demands. No changes have been made and the agency therefore believes that the social network “has not followed the instructions of the PTA”.

TikTok has also been banned from time to time because it was against decency in two other Asian Muslim countries: Bangladesh and Indonesia.

“There is vulgar content on all platforms, but I would say the ratio could be a bit higher on TikTok. […] The platform contains videos of songs and dances that the conservatives had to put on their hair, “Saif Ali told the New York Times, digital account manager at Empact Middle East, a marketing firm.

In a tweet, journalist Najam Sethie sheds light on another reason. According to him, Imran Khan, the Pakistani prime minister would mainly address content that criticizes him. Indeed, anti-government protests have surfaced on TikTok since May, particularly against the opposition Muslim League of Pakistan.

The PTA blocked TikTok not because of immoral content, but because TikToker made fun of the Great Leader. Now Pakistan is in the same anti-China TikTok league as the US and India. Welcome to Naya Pakistan!

According to the New York Times, for many analysts and journalists the ban on TikTok would be both to appease the conservatives and to protect the prime minister. Imran Khan is currently criticized for his economic management, particularly inflation, and for his determination towards his political opponents.

For Pakistani TikTok celebrity with nearly 4 million subscribers, Hareem Shah, the official reasons for banning PTA are “unfounded”. She combines this ban with an interference with the freedom of artistic creation in Pakistan. “It’s a very good entertainment app. It shows the world the talent of Pakistani youth, ”she said.

This position is shared by Bolo Bhi, a civil society organization that advocates the rights of Internet users: “By blocking an entertainment application that is used by millions of people and that is a source of income for thousands of content creators.” Especially for those who come from small towns and villages, the government is violating democratic standards and fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution, ”Bolo Bhi director Usama Khilji told Reuters.

In the predominantly Muslim country, several rules regulate the media in order to preserve the country’s conservative values. The codes of various applications are at odds with the values ​​of the Islamic Republic. In September 2020, 5 dating applications, including Tinder and Grindr, were blocked by Pakistan. Amnesty International’s Southeast Asian branch generalizes the blockade of TikTok to a more global censorship context:

PAKISTAN: In the name of a campaign against vulgarity, people are being denied the right to express themselves online. The #TikTokBan is set against the backdrop of television voices being muted, columns disappearing from newspapers, websites being blocked and television advertising banned.

Pakistan and China: a diplomatic love affair that still has a future

Pakistan is one of the strategic points of the new Silk Road, thanks in particular to the port of Gwadar, which allows the land of Xi Jinping to avoid the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca, two extremely strategic points under tension. During the Kashmir conflict, Pakistan positioned itself behind China, to which it had ceded some of its territories. It would therefore be surprising if the motion were banned forever, and the PTA has also announced that it will reverse its decision once better moderation is in place. China, itself a big fan of censorship, should be able to easily resolve these political and conservatism problems.

According to the PTA spokesperson, TikTok has 20 million monthly active users and is the third most downloaded app in Pakistan after WhatsApp and Facebook.