Political Animal: The SPD, the silent patient – politics

It reads like a kind of temperature graph: 23.0; 25.7; 20.5. What is that? These are the election results of the once proud Social Democrats from 2009 to 2017. Even after the war, in the time of Konrad Adenauer, the Social Democrats were stronger.

If there was a vote today, it would be even worse. To paraphrase Willy Brandt (who at the time, when Johannes Rau was campaigning in 1987, thought 40 percent): 17 percent would be a good result. And Rau achieved 37.0 percent. A dream!

The word fever curve already indicates: The SPD is a patient. And since the departure of Gerhard Schröder, who, even in the years of his Agenda 2010, which was cursed by many Social Democrats, still achieved 34.2 percent. You have to imagine that – and think about why it is.

Schröder was controversial then, as a chancellor, not as a lobbyist. Nevertheless, he managed to achieve a result that is so far above what is now possible. Why? Because the supposedly unscrupulous companion used everything for one principle, his power, his party. He wanted to enforce the reforms he saw fit. More than anything is not possible.

Schröder showed Germany’s ability to reform

And Schröder lost everything – but Germany won simply because it could reform. Schröder himself said the agenda was “not the tablets of Moses,” that changes would be needed over the years, and yet the SPD was not making peace with itself.

The last SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schröder risked AGENDA 2010, Merkel eventually took advantage of it. Photo: imago images / teutopress

That still has an effect today. The Social Democrats do not understand how to connect to the successes of their politics in order to claim them for themselves. Rather, they are particularly good at complaining about what has not been achieved.

So the successes go home to those who actually have nothing to do with it; who – like Angela Merkel as opposition leader – were even against it in the beginning.

Merkel still draws on today’s reforms, without which she would no longer exist as Chancellor. Because Germany wouldn’t have had the strength to meet all requirements, including corona help today.

SPD – Germany’s state support party

What an achievement. It is suppressed, quickly forgotten. And it is precisely for this reason that the SPD cannot remember them: because they have been divided over the evaluation of the agenda for about twenty years. That is why the SPD does not score with the fact that it is actually the “state support party of Germany”; that it gives more than others for this state, this democracy, even for itself.

The SPD does not lack a paper program discussion, it has had enough of that. What it lacks is a top contender that the SPD respects. Someone who says what he stands for and does not fall over. Who at the same time plunges into the election campaign without taking into account his own success, but with the full authenticity of his own beliefs. Olaf Scholz? Who knows what will come.

In any case, it is time for the SPD to rise again. No one can take it forever.