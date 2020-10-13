Mac Sales: IDC and Gartner REALLY disagree on numbers

Canalys estimates that it is the turn of IDC and Gartner to release PC sales for the past quarter. And to be honest, it’s like looking back at several years when the two market analysts published exactly opposite sales (of Apple products). Therefore, IDC expects 6.89 million Mac sales in the third quarter, which corresponds to a sales growth of + 38.9% over a year. Not at all for Gartner, which in turn estimates Mac sales at 5.51 million units, for a much more modest growth of 7.3%.

Obviously, the huge gap between IDC and Gartner means that one of the two put a little too much strain on the vodka. yes, but which one? In addition, this time around, almost all of the manufacturers on the list suffer from the same analytical differences. One would almost feel sorry for the investors who have to place their marbles after such weak numbers …