‘Historical dimension’ of the federal state assembly: why the corona rule breakthrough could come for all of Germany – Politics

Chancellor Angela Merkel is negotiating with the Prime Minister on Wednesday about a standardization of the Corona rules. The meeting is eagerly awaited, because given the increasing number of infections and at the same time a tangle of stricter corona rules in the countries, many are hoping for a breakthrough.

The decision-makers also apparently have big plans. An indication of this: for the first time in seven months, the prime ministers will travel to Berlin for their negotiations with the chancellor.

Such federal state meetings in the corona crisis previously took place via video. It was probably Merkel in particular who pushed for a “format for physical presence”.

The head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun, justified the need for physical presence in a video conference with the heads of the State Chancellery against the dramatic infection situation in Germany, “Bild” reported. An open debate must be conducted that may have “historical dimensions”.

Söder demands a shock

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, also insisted on uniform, clear and stricter rules. “Now it is important to chart the course, otherwise there is a risk of losing control,” he said. “We don’t want a second lockdown.” To prevent that, it now takes a shock.

From Söder’s point of view, the motto of stricter uniform rules should be “More masks, less alcohol, less parties.” “The mask is an instrument of freedom,” Söder said to explain. Only with more masks can one return to more normalcy. “Maybe one day we will succeed at a first ministerial conference.”

The dominant topic in the media for the meeting is the ban on accommodation for domestic German travelers from risk areas. The federal and state governments agreed on this rule a week ago, but it is not being implemented in all states.

Some prime ministers, such as the mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller, are pushing for this ban to be abolished. The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, did not close the rule. Söder called the residence ban a side effect, given the increased number of infections, it was more important to find uniform rules.

Extended Christmas holidays?

The union’s proposal to significantly extend the schools’ Christmas holidays also caused a sensation. “We should consider extending the winter holiday by two to three weeks and shortening it accordingly in summer,” said Christoph Ploß, head of the Hamburg CDU, of the newspaper “Bild”.

His faction colleague Stephan Pilsinger (CSU) even suggested extending the Christmas holidays to four weeks with a corresponding reduction in the Easter and summer holidays. “The well-being of students and teachers must be at the forefront,” he justified his suggestion. However, there is also prominent resistance in his party: CSU chief Söder spoke out against it.

A subject of the federal state meeting could also be the fine for mask refusers. So far, a fine of 50 euros has been imposed in almost all federal states. That is not enough for Söder, in Bavaria now 250 euros have to be paid – that should also apply throughout Germany, according to him.