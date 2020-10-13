The European Union is tightening the screws on the technology giant

The European Union poses as a guardian and aims to go beyond fines. The old continent has decided to blacklist 20 major internet companies, as we learn from the Financial Times. Brussels is demanding much stricter regulations: Among other things, the giants of Silicon Valley need to be more transparent about how they collect information. She wants to reduce their market power and make sure that they act fairer. This project also wants to fight against disinformation and illegal content on platforms.

A first for two decades

The European Union is tightening its tone and wants to create new rules for the Internet for the first time in two decades. The political momentum in favor of European regulation of key technologies is taking shape. A digital services law is expected to better frame the platforms’ responsibility for controlling the content they host in early December.

These big companies need to change their practices, including the way they collect citizen data. In fact, this “blacklist” is based on several criteria, including the company’s income and the number of users. According to Brussels, it is too difficult to monitor the activities of these tech giants, so a more stringent method is required. She also believes the immense market power of these platforms is counterproductive to competition, especially for smaller businesses.

“The internet as we know it is being destroyed. Large platforms are invasive, pay little taxes and destroy competition. It is not the internet that we wanted, confirms the source in the Financial Times in Brussels and sets the tone for the measures that are about to come into force.

Weakened relations between Washington and Brussels

The EU’s controversial stance towards the web giants will undoubtedly further weaken trade relations between Washington and Brussels. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s EU trade commissioner, has called on the United States to prepare additional taxes on exports to Europe unless they remove punitive tariffs on more than $ 7 billion in European products.

Europe is not the only one who wants to crack down on big companies. Google is also targeting its own country for its anti-competitive practices. The US Congress proposes phasing out GAFA following the publication of the Antitrust Commission report claiming these giants are undemocratic. The same report also claims that the tech giants have abused their market power and that they should all restructure their businesses. Hence the idea of ​​dismantling.