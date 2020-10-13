How the EU deals with autocrats: Liberal Europe must defend its interests more defensively – politically

The author is a writer and lives in Berlin.

There are good reasons for finally breaking off the closed accession negotiations with Turkey. But what would follow such a step? The proponents of full Turkish membership of the EU thought strategically, the opponents culturally and socio-psychologically.

The yes men looked more to the future, the opponents to the past. The former saw and saw a reinforced China standing on the borders of Europe, which even had an impact on Europe, not to mention Putin’s Russia. The naysayers are still concerned about the Turkish storm on Vienna in 1683 or the consequences of the First World War.

If the naysayers have won now and Turkey’s accession is finally canceled, it’s pretty clear what that will mean for Europe in the near future. Even with a democratically reformed Turkey and a more relaxed relationship with Russia, it would not have been easy for Europe to contend with Asia’s future dominance.

But now? Which forces will determine Europe’s foreign policy? In the year 2020 there are many indications that a democratic, cosmopolitan Europe is more or less paralyzed on strategic issues. In contrast to the representatives of an ultra-conservative, nationalistically inflated interest rate policy in the east of the continent.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has a strategic alliance with Turkey

Take a popular example: Hungary directed by Viktor Orbán. Beyond the domestic political climate of repression that his authoritarian style of government engendered, Orbán is an important ally of Turkey under its sole ruler Recep Erdogan and a door opener for Chinese interests in Europe. The greatest enemy in Hungary is the philanthropic American billionaire George Soros with his education and training program for a democratic, open society.

However, Hungary is a member of the European Union, which must represent exactly those values ​​that Soros wants to propagate. Orbán, who makes no secret of what he thinks of Muslim refugees, is now the most reliable partner of the conservative Islamist Erdogan. No wonder this is not about Turkey’s EU membership. Neither is interested in that. Ultimately, the entire EU will fail because of such paradoxes if clear, binding rules are not established for all members.

Let us take Austria under the leadership of Sebastian Kurz, a fierce opponent of Turkey’s accession to the EU and in favor of an immediate end to the accession process. Since the Greens, with whom he has entered into a coalition, have no significant security and foreign policy, and certainly no external representation, he largely rules on such issues alone.

But what is the relationship of Austria with Hungary, what is the policy of Russia and China? Very slavish, you could say. Incidentally, this slavishness also applies to right-wing politicians in the EU, strong opponents of Turkey suddenly mutate into friends of Russia and China. Just think of Matteo Salvini in Italy, Marine Le Pen in France or the AfD in Germany.

Can such contradictions still be resolved? Such a policy of paradoxes does not only lack a moral compass. It also lacks a sensible, well-thought-out geopolitical strategy.

Geopolitics cannot remain the preserve of the conservatives

Geopolitics has always been a conservative domain. It would be crucial for the future of Europe that the liberal, cosmopolitan and democratic forces catch up in this area. Europe needs a rational, forward-looking and defensive positioning of its own interests. to non-transparent, intolerant systems nearby.

The road to such a policy leads through a Turkey integrated into the West, by strengthening NATO, the transatlantic alliance. It must be clear which side the EU is on when, for example, Orbán and Soros clash. It is not about moral politics, but simply about fundamental interests. It’s about the security of the free world, similar to the Cold War era.

It is a mistake to reduce relations with Turkey to the refugee problem. Without a clear orientation in worldview issues, neither the fight against Islamism nor against racist, far-right ideologies can be won within Europe.

The Democrats in Turkey need allies

We now need more thoughts and objections from the world of culture in the spheres of politics. For example, what about the Goethe Institutes in Turkey, with an ambitious European contribution to academic life in this country? We need more presence of mind and an exchange of ideas to defend our secular and rational world and to bring modern Turkey, which still exists, out of isolation.

The Democrats in Turkey need serious membership prospects. There should be no limes between Europe and Turkey. It is often forgotten how young the population of this country is and how strongly these young people are still focused on the liberal West, on globalized modernity. But for them there is not even a visa waiver.

Terms such as cultural community are now used as combat terms to humiliate others, in preparation for conflict and in the meantime also war. Culture has become a battleground, between ethnic groups and increasingly also between religions.

This struggle gnaws at the roots of enlightened secular societies, at the foundations of individual freedom. More and more collective references are invoked to fix the individual in his identity and to limit his ability to communicate with the other. In this way, cultures become ideologies and religious groups that are closed.

The EU must protect its peace project – it needs democrats worldwide for that

All these questions are also questions that artists have to deal with. For writers, they are also questions about language and the inner world of thought. That is why we need a contact between the minds of Europe and Turkey, we need it more than ever.

Sunday speeches and ritualized outrage over evil in the world are not enough for a clear position and a clear head start on human rights issues. An alliance of Democrats that works across borders is necessary. And emphatically outside the borders of the EU. These forces exist in Europe, but so far they have no strategy to protect the most ambitious peace project in human history from its adversaries – and that’s what the European effort to reconcile and unite is about to be opponents. Those who love freedom must have a language for it, but also be prepared for the Cold War.