Chaos around accommodation bans: Almost every second person changes travel plans – the economy

“Perhaps we will all be able not to go that far together, sometimes on autumn holidays and maybe even on Christmas holidays,” Jens Spahn (CDU) said in September, “but simply to enjoy the beauty of Germany.” interpreted by the federal states through a ban on accommodation.

First a European company, now a German company: Back and forth with the Coronian travel rules, it is difficult for the industry to get to its feet. When traveling abroad, it was quarantine that would replace this week’s tests, which led to a wave of cancellations. In Germany, it is now a night stop for passengers from high-risk areas, which was introduced almost overnight. “Last minute” actually means something else.

The Conference of Prime Ministers will have the opportunity to resolve the mess tomorrow. Armin Laschet (CDU) from North Rhine-Westphalia and Michael Müller (SPD) from Berlin want to put the lifting of the accommodation ban on the agenda. Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) chief rejects it. It is a “real emergency measure” to slow down the pandemic. On the other hand, the support comes from health professionals such as Karl Lauterbach, who is not otherwise said to lack caution.

“An error has occurred that should be corrected,” the SPD politician said on Monday. Such trips are not the driving force of a pandemic. “If you follow rules like this anyway, you will lose popular support for rules that are meaningful and important,” Lauterbach warned. Many details also seemed arbitrary.

The city council considers the stop to be “unintended”

“We have no evidence that hotels or bus and train are hotspots,” said Burkhard Jung (SPD), chairman of the German Association of Cities. For this reason, it seems that the stop is “not well thought out” – “you will have to return to it”. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) calls for at least greater uniformity: “It is essential that there are clear regulations so that every citizen knows where they are.”

Although the federal states and the federal government will agree tomorrow: The autumn holidays for many citizens are over. Almost half of the Germans explicitly state that they are changing their travel plans due to the ban on accommodation for holidaymakers from internally German high-risk areas of the Coron. This is shown by a representative survey by Civey for Tagesspiegel Background. 42 percent have not changed their travel plans yet and a good 13 percent are at a loss.

Urban dwellers in particular are canceling en masse, as metropolises in particular are increasingly becoming risk areas. The fewer the region’s population, the less often holiday plans change accordingly. There are also differences between younger and older people. Between 18 and 29, about 37 percent change their holiday plans, compared to more than 50 percent over the age of 65. “Draw” answers to at least one in eight in all age groups. By the way, the uncertainty is greatest among 40- to 49-year-olds: Nearly 15 percent do not yet know whether to change their travel plans.

Regardless of their own holiday plans, the vast majority consider a ban on accommodation to be appropriate. 52 percent of respondents said the measure was “appropriate”. The older the survey participants, the higher the approval rate. While about 42 percent under the age of 30 consider a ban on accommodation to be appropriate, approval of the measure rises to more than 56 percent for retirees.

Black-green coalition for banning accommodation

The differences are not only in age and urban-rural differences, but also in the supporters of different parties. Of the CDU / CSU voters, most supporters are banned from accommodation – almost two-thirds consider it appropriate. For the Greens it is almost 60 percent, for the SPD exactly half. In the case of the FDP and the left, it is significantly less at 40 percent and 45 percent. Simply put: older conservatives from the country can enjoy a stop to travel more than younger liberals from the city.

With the domestic ban on accommodation and new quarantine regulations for passengers returning from international risk areas, which are due to apply from Thursday, the issue of the availability and recognition of Covid-19 tests for tourism is becoming increasingly important. The economy has been beating for weeks on how to quickly make new rapid tests available and use them on a large scale (says Tagesspiegel).

Tourism has no priority in the new testing strategy discussed by the Krona government yesterday, which is due to enter into force on Thursday. There is nothing in the regulation for holidaymakers from internally German risk areas who can circumvent the accommodation ban by a negative test. International passengers should be quarantined directly from the risk areas – and then look for themselves where they can take a test to end it. The tourism industry, with its 23 million jobs across Europe, criticizes this as a de facto blockade of the sector.