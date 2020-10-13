The Apple Online Store closes ahead of the iPhone 12 announcement

Apple has closed the Apple Online Store. This happens a few hours before the keynote announcing the iPhone 12. It is currently no longer possible to order a product, whether it is an iPhone, a Mac, an iPad or something else.

The message displayed is the same as that of the previous deals: “We’ll be back soon. Time to update the Apple Store. Come back quickly “.

The keynote will take place this evening from 7 p.m. Due to the health crisis, this year it will be an exclusive online event. Everything was filmed in Apple Park, Apple’s Cupertino campus.

If we stick to rumors, Apple will announce the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to Flurgeräuschen, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be the first to be offered for purchase. Pre-orders will open on October 16 with purchases on October 23. The iPhone 12 mini will pre-order on November 6th and launch on November 13th. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro will start on October 13th and will launch on November 20th.

In addition to the new iPhone 12s, there is of course the fourth generation iPad Air. Apple announced its new tablet for October release last month. We envision the exact release date being announced tonight. Better: The fourth generation iPad Air may be available tonight after the keynote.

The keynote should also be the opportunity to discover a HomePod mini. To see if Apple will start pre-orders for its little connected speaker tonight.