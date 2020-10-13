DAK boss Andreas Storm on care reform: “We need a reliable reduction in our own shares” – the economy

Health Minister Storm wants to limit personal allowance for inpatient care. What do you think about it?

I think it’s a very good proposal. We need a reliable limitation of the insured’s own contributions, both in terms of amount and length of payment. This will prevent more and more people with long-term insurance from slipping into social care when staying at home in institutional care.

That was exactly the goal when long-term care insurance was invented. Jens Spahn is now proposing a ceiling of a maximum of € 700 for clean care, up to a maximum of 36 months. Is this amount reasonable?

The problem is that the situation in the individual Länder is very different. In July 2020, the own contribution to clean care costs ranged from € 560 in Saxony-Anhalt to € 1,062 in Baden-Württemberg. The national average is 786 euros. This means: For Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria or North Rhine-Westphalia, the proposed limit would certainly suffice. It looks different in Eastern countries. And you must also take into account that in addition to their own contribution to clean care, the residents of the home must also pay contributions for accommodation, meals and investment costs.

What do you suggest? Different maximum limits depending on the condition?

In my view, one option would be to start with country ceilings. It is possible to imagine a convergence phase of several years, until in fact a nationally uniform value is reached.

Will he not prefer a mere ceiling and give up a fixed grant to those who have opted for expensive houses?

Given the very different situation of the individual Länder and also within these states, the upper limit makes perfect sense in my opinion. At least for the first phase of the reform. In a few years, however, you may need to consider whether you should make a fixed contribution from the ceiling.

Probably the problem is that the inhabitants of the houses slip into social benefits, in countries with more expensive houses it is significantly larger?

We are being investigated. Next month, DAK will present a study on the current social care quota for retirees by federal state – including a forecast for the next two years. This could be very useful in answering the question of whether a convergence phase with country-specific limits is needed to limit the own contribution.

You have already mentioned: Residents of houses are not only asked for care, accommodation and food, they must also contribute to the investment costs of the operator. It’s alright?

When long-term care insurance was born in the 1990s, it was actually agreed that federal states would be able to pay for the investment costs of homes. But it has never been consistently implemented. Therefore, it makes sense now, in the course of a major reform of care, to examine whether there might be a stronger involvement of the federal states.

Spahn also wants a collectively agreed salary for nurses. In the future, homeowners should only be able to enter into contracts with nursing care funds if they pay according to the tariff. It will also cost a lot …

Yes, but better pay for older workers has long been a socio-political goal. Correctly. I think it is essential to implement this request as soon as possible. It is therefore important that the planned reform also provides the necessary financial resources.

The Minister left the question of financing open. What should it look like?

Both – avoiding excessive financial demands on those in need of care and their relatives, and better rewarding older carers – are a concern for society as a whole. The necessary resources must therefore come from taxes, and not from social contributions, more precisely from a federally funded tax-funded grant. I consider it essential that the planned financial volume of the order of six billion euros – the Minister mentioned this amount – be available to long-term care social insurance through a permanent federal grant.

In addition to tax subsidies, should anyone also have access to funding from the long-term care fund?

For regulatory reasons, tax funding is definitely more advantageous. It should be checked whether a very limited part of the fund’s resources could also be used at an early stage.

The CDU criticizes that the planned relief is again at the expense of the younger generation. Claim?

It is also very likely that young people will need care during their lifetime. It is now possible for them to calculate what kind of stress they may face. In addition, long-term care insurance makes it easier for young people to take care of their relatives. Regulatory justification of these tasks for society as a whole from a federal tax-financed grant is therefore also a generation-friendly solution.

Shouldn’t the financial support of nursing home residents be at least partially dependent on their property?

Spahn’s reform proposal sets double limits – according to the level of benefits and the duration of benefits. I believe that it is possible that the second, ie the upper limit according to the duration of benefits, will depend on the asset test. However, it should be noted that this would require a very high bureaucratic effort. And since only a small number of people in need of high-care care will spend more than three years in a nursing home, you really need to consider whether you really want to do a huge amount of financial checks.

The minister also wants improvements for outpatient care. It proposes a combination of preventive and short-term care and wants to increase its budget by € 1,000 a year. Aside from the fact that many don’t even know the difference between these two types of alternative care: Does it make sense?

I think that’s absolutely right. Combining preventive and short-term care and increasing this budget contributes to greater flexibility, increases personal responsibility and also creates more freedom for outpatient care and their families. Under no circumstances may caring relatives be left out of this reform.

The various help options for family carers are very confusing for many. Shouldn’t the thicket also be a little thinner on this occasion?

In fact, it would be necessary to simplify the density of very complex regulations and performance requirements. This would increase the transparency and acceptance of long-term care insurance.

Do you expect Spahn’s plans to be implemented in this legislature?

It would be highly desirable for the Bundestag to approve this reform in the first half of 2021 so that it can enter into force in the middle of the year. Then better wages for nursing staff could be introduced as early as next year. And it would also prevent even more people from falling into the social security trap. But this is a very ambitious plan.

Do you have any other ideas for significant nursing reform that go beyond Spahn’s proposals?

Yes, with the planned dynamization of the care allowance and benefits in kind in care. So far, we have only had a rule that an inspection should be carried out every three years to see if they still correspond to general wage and price developments. Jens Spahn now wants a strong link with inflation. However, I think it should also be checked whether it should not focus more on wage developments or, alternatively, on income developments. Looking at the rate of inflation, you may not have the expected increase in household costs.