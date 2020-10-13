Local Lenses’ augmented reality tool will be presented in London

At Snap Partner Summit 2020 last June, it was announced that Snapchat’s Augmented Reality Local Lenses feature had just launched in London’s famous Carnaby Street.

A collaborative experience

People who go there can thus create virtual graffiti on the facade of buildings in the pedestrian zone and take part in real competitions to cover their surface. Developed in the London offices of Snap’s camera technology team not far from Carnaby Street, Local Lenses is a collaborative augmented reality project that allows users to add virtual elements to virtual elements throughout the Snapchat app. Its first iteration is logically called City Painter. Snapchat users in London can find the venue using the Snap map.

In the same category

Cambridge Analytica: Research Shows Facebook Data Has Success in Targeting Voters

Prior to this tool, the team had also developed Landmakers, another non-collaborative augmented reality feature that is available this time around. Passers-by could add filters created by users through Lens Studio for famous monuments, with sometimes impressive results like rainbows emanating from the Eiffel Tower.

A technical challenge

In the case of Carnaby Street, however, the engineers had to reproduce the entire street. Unlike the landmakers’ fixed monuments, this is a very technical task that required them to extract visual data from various sources, e.g. B. Photos of the street from users of the app.

“We use 360-degree camera images for local lenses,” said Qi Pan, research manager at Snap in London, to Wired Media. “Someone can just walk down the street to map them and combine them with any public photos we can have of the area,” he continues.

Augmented Reality at the heart of Snapchat’s DNA

Based on the announcements made by Snap at its 2020 virtual conference, Local Lenses is still in its infancy. The social network is in fact focusing its energy on developing augmented reality for many purposes, a technology whose potential is not yet suspected, the company believes.

“We plan to do new things that weren’t possible before, like strolling through augmented reality neighborhoods run by famous people and leaving notes, photos and videos for your friends. You will discover them later or by playing immersive augmented reality games with your friends and changing the shared digital space. We’re also coming for Halloween, in the future we could imagine a total redesign of Carnaby Street to make it creepy, ”explains Qi Pan.