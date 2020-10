iPhone 12: Official pictures leak before the keynote

The iPhone 12 promotional images leaked just hours before the keynote. They are shared by Evan Blass, better known by his nickname Evleaks. Before the manufacturer’s announcement, pictures from smartphones are regularly forwarded.

Here is the 6.1-inch iPhone 12:

Make room for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro here:

And finally, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max: