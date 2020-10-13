Dungeon Falan: A Promising Dungeon Raid, Coming Soon to iOS (Trailer)

Dungeon Falan is a promising Dungeon Raid game that will be available on iPhone soon. In Dongeon Falan, the player moves on a grid (a dungeon) while performing “Match 3” weapons, gold, or other bonuses, much like the grindstone in Apple Arcade. This type of game is often addicting, especially since the generation of grids is generally random. Dungeon Falan certainly isn’t going to win the Best Realization Award on iPhone, but the retro gaming style isn’t awkward (not to mention we can’t forget that the game was made by a single developer). We also note the nice little animations when calling up elements (and the associated sound effects). Dungeon Falan will be available on the App Store on October 22nd. The game can already be pre-ordered at the following address: (App Store Link – EUR 3.49 – iPhone / iPad).