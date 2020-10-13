a threat to traditional actors?

As you can see every day, the perception of the car is changing in urban centers as well as in the outskirts and rural areas. It is developing in particular under the influence of innovative long-term rental financing formulas (LOA, LLD, leasing), whose market share is constantly growing, and digital technologies that facilitate the establishment of new forms of business. participative, with for the short-term car rental sector, car sharing and its various variants.

As in other areas of activity whose balance has been challenged by the intervention of new actors, the short-term car rental sector is also reinventing itself, for example in the leasing of housing between individuals.

In the same category

Face Recognition: Data leaks are common in China

Organization of the short-term rental car market

The short-term car rental market includes historic players with a strong presence across the country and new entrants. The first consists of a network of agencies and franchises, car dealerships and large retailers with solid logistics who want to diversify through competitive prices. The newcomers offer self-service car sharing and private car rental.

New technologies have found a new playing field with car sharing and rental between individuals. By building intelligent platforms, delivering bespoke services, and dematerializing processes, innovative and tech-savvy companies like Roadstr have messed up the habits of professionals to the great satisfaction of car rental owners and renters.

A development that is beneficial for car sharing between individuals

All lights are green for short-term private car rentals and car sharing with a dynamic market, while the forecasts are poor for traditional gamers. The statistics are not misleading and cross-sectoral competitive pressures could lead to a more difficult confrontation between the different actors.

These confrontations relate to the offers, to the prices, but also to the regulation, for example the demands of the lessors division of the CNPA (National Council of the Professions of the Automobile), which suffers from unfair competition from the platforms of private car rental.

Users who came to the LCD thanks to car rental between individuals

Those who prefer car rental between individuals have a less homogeneous profile than B2C car sharing users who are predominantly urban, male, of high socio-economic category, often senior executives, and in a group between 30 and 45 years of age. The renter of a car between individuals is usually single or a couple with or without children. It’s both urban, peri-urban, and rural.

The youngest of them and the most connected have only attempted short term rental (LCD) between individuals since this service first appeared and they are also users of direct trace car sharing solutions. In this case, there is no shift of customers from traditional operators to car rental formulas between individuals.

The reasons for the success of private car rental

“If you fancy a glass of milk, will you buy a cow?” This question, taken from a 2013 report by ADETEC (Research Bureau Serving Alternative Travel Policies) titled A Practical Guide to Car Sharing Between Individuals, amusingly summed up the reasons for car sharing or car sharing. Renting between individuals is a sensible solution . In other words, sharing a car is much more interesting when it spends most of its time in a parking lot.

This argument hits the bull’s eye, and it has been found that the main motivations of private car sharing users are economic. You avoid the costs of owning and maintaining a car, and car sharing can be between 20% and 30% cheaper than using a professional rental company. Their motives are also practical (by reducing parking problems), ecological (by allowing the number of cars in circulation to be limited) and finally human (if it is a rental between individuals) a moment of conviviality and maintenance of the social bond through sharing).

Many users also appreciate the diversity of the offer for private rental with diversified models and ranges (sports cars, passenger cars, city cars, sedans, SUVs, etc.).

A threat to traditional actors?

Individual car rental and modern car sharing formulas pose a threat to traditional short-term rental players as they are a viable alternative solution. They make a major contribution to better regulation of the number of cars in circulation in urban and suburban centers and strengthen new forms of mobility.