HomePod mini revealed in pictures before the keynote

After Evan Blass (Evleaks) posted pictures of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, he reveals two pictures of the HomePod mini. As we can imagine from the name, it will be a scaled-down version of the HomePod that is already available. The pictures show a black HomePod mini and a white HomePod.

If rumors are to be believed, this speaker will be available for $ 99. That’s a significantly lower price than the basic HomePod. It sells for $ 299 in the US and € 329 in France. Of course, the sound quality is not the same between the HomePod and HomePod mini.

With this new little speaker, Apple can compete with Amazon and its Echo Dot. The latest models sell for € 59.99 (but it’s possible to have the previous generation for € 19.99 today on the occasion of Amazon Prime Day). Apple will therefore remain more expensive. However, it is possible that the HomePod mini may deliver better quality sound. We’ll have to wait for the first tests to verify this.

Apple will unveil its HomePod mini during its 7pm keynote tonight. This online conference is also an opportunity to discover the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. To follow the conference live, visit our dedicated page or our iAddict application (App Store link) via the Keynote area.