Corona as a conflict old against young: you are ruining the climate, we are ruining your health? – Politics

The pandemic has left young people living without much in recent months and now they have yet to listen to the accusation that they are reckless bon vivants for celebrating the lukewarm late summer evenings after months of isolation – and thus exacerbating the infection rate. They heard that the rising corona rates are the result of their dangerous carelessness, which everyone is now paying a heavy price for. Politicians responded to the debauchery with curfews and alcohol bans. And the majority of society with misunderstanding and accusations.

Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey tried to mediate in the generational conflict on Monday and warned against across the board condemning young people for the rapid increase in corona infections. “The line is not between old and young, but between sensible and unreasonable,” said Giffey, saying you shouldn’t play old against young.

So young people should not be made to feel like scapegoats. You have no mandatory right to party, but you are entitled to greater understanding and involvement. Isolation and restraint irritate everyone, but the young are the age group for whom the exhaustion of personal freedom is self-evident. It is literally part of personality development. For them, pushing bars everywhere can be downright disruptive to development.

This is ignored in the “guilt question”. With general criticism, accusations of hedonism and the age-old lamentation of the moral decay of youth, this question will not change heart. It could even make the boys feel that they are not being heard and that they are left alone with their own fears and needs.

Youth studies have shown for years that today’s adolescents want more political and social participation. So there is a generation that has a social sense of duty and acts accordingly. Take, for example, the climate movement, which eventually only became necessary because the elderly behaved unequally compared to the young. And is it now being demanded of the youth that cross-generational responsibility that is not illustrated by the adults themselves?

It should be remembered, for example, that at the height of the pandemic, despite concerns, church services and hardware stores were prioritized, while offers for young people were left out. There were also demonstrations where adults without masks walked close to each other.

Of course, the one does not justify the other and infections can now be better attributed to the parties than to the demonstrations before. But it is also true that the corona conflict should not become a zero-sum game of generations – motto: you don’t care about our future and we don’t care about your health. Collaboration also means showing more understanding of abuses and looking for alternatives instead of blaming each other. It is enough for the youth to worry about their future. Your presence should be as carefree as possible.