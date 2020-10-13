Apple event live: Watch the introduction of the new iPhone – the economy

The invitation to the current Apple event says “Hello, speed”. This should mean support for 5G data turbo in the new iPhone. With the 5G option, Apple has waited for it to become relevant to at least some customers.

Theoretically, you can then surf the Internet drastically faster than with previous devices. However, the infrastructure is not yet designed for this, said Boris Metodiev of Strategy Analytics: “It’s like having a Ferrari, but driving slowly in your home village, because the roads do not allow higher speeds.”

These models are expected

iPhone 12 miniiPhone 12iPhone 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro Max

The two basic devices, “iPhone 12 mini” and “iPhone 12”, should differ in screen size. The top of the market is expected to offer “iPhone 12 Pro” and “iPhone 12 Pro Max” for Apple.

The design of the iPhone 12 should change significantly than in previous years. Observers expect a more angular cover, similar to the iPhone 5 or iPad Pro. The promise of speed from the event invitation also points to a faster processor: Rumor has it that the A14 chip will be installed on a smartphone for the first time on the iPhone 12.

IPhone delay due to Corona

The new generation of Apple phones was not introduced as usual in September due to the Corona crisis. In the spring, when close coordination with Chinese suppliers was indeed necessary, Apple engineers could not fly to China. In addition, the production facilities of Foxconn and other Apple partners were closed for several weeks.

Instead, Apple introduced a new version of its smartwatch and new iPad models at this year’s traditional September event.

In order to equip iPhones with even faster 5G data transfer, Apple had to remove legal obstacles out of the way. After months of patent conflict with Qualcomm’s modem specialist, the iPhone manufacturer has managed to reach an out-of-court settlement.

Apple comes with a 5G late

With the iPhone, Apple is not at the forefront of 5G fans. Competitors such as Samsung, Huawei, Motorola and OnePlus introduced the first 5G smartphones in some cases more than a year ago. At the moment, this was irrelevant to most smartphone users, as German mobile phone providers had relatively few 5G radio masts in operation. However, the expansion of 5G networks picked up speed in the summer, especially for Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone. Recently, Telefónica Deutschland also launched the first 5G station with its O2 network. Only the fourth 5G licensee in Germany, 1 & 1 Drillisch, is still waiting.

The iPhone is by far the most important product for Apple. In the last quarter, approximately 44 percent of group sales were generated using an Apple smartphone. In the fourth calendar quarter, the share of iPhone sales is traditionally even higher. In addition, the iPhone supports business with the entire Apple ecosystem, which includes the cloud service, Apple Watch, headphones, speakers and other products. (dpa / Reuters)