Twitch Studio introduces new tools to improve your streams

With the launch of Twitch Studio, Twitch wanted to encourage budding streamers to get started with the platform by making it easier for them to set up. Building on the success of its software, Amazon’s streaming service is seeing further advances and introducing new tools that will help novice streamers easily get “professional quality” broadcasts, as we learned on Monday October 12, 2020.

Countdown, overlay chat, easy customization … The new tools from Studio

Less than a year after it started in beta, Twitch Studio is bringing new features to its users. The goal is announced: “So that you get professional quality streams, regardless of whether you are new to Twitch Studio or have been using the app since day one”.

With Twitch Studio, you can now customize your user interface more easily and flexibly. With a simple gesture (drag and drop) you can select the position of the control panels to be displayed in your stream. The software also now offers you the option of copying, inserting and duplicating layers or entire scenes in order to save time on your creations. Twitch states, “With greater flexibility in building your library of visuals, you can quickly establish your brand’s signature graphic charter.”

You can also easily create a countdown timer and add a chat window so that your messages appear right on your screen while on a broadcast. “An effective way to make your community feel like they’re on the show instead of just applauding behind the scenes,” said Twitch. Finally, the streaming service of Amazon streamers playing on the console makes life easier as Studio now automatically detects if a Network Device Interface (NDI) source is available and you can easily add it as a layer. .

Twitch makes life easier for its streamers

Without a doubt, these new features aim to make the shows on the platform more attractive while encouraging new users to jump into the video game stream without any special technical knowledge. A strategy we saw when we launched Soundtrack, a music catalog set up by Twitch to help streamers create fun and attractive content without having to worry about the often restrictive issues of music licensing.

By eliminating the hassle of creating and configuring streams, Twitch certainly hopes to attract more streamers to its platform. A strategy that is paying off right now as the Amazon service, as we recall, would hold 91.1% of the video game streaming market share.