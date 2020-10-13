Keynote iPhone 12: Tim Cook shares his playlist on Apple Music

Are you ready for Apple’s keynote at 7 p.m. tonight? Tim Cook is anyway. The head of Apple published a tweet with his music playlist on the occasion of the keynote today.

Hey Siri, play my event day playlist! Bye for now! #AppleEvent https://t.co/CDTYPczjCz

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 13, 2020

“Hey Siri, play my playlist for the day of the event!” Tim Cook tweeted. He adds: “See you soon! »And of course it provides a link to a playlist on Apple Music. 26 songs are listed:

Panic! At the Disco – High Hopes Imagine Dragons – Whatever Tenille Townes Needs – Come As You Are Bob Marley & The Wailers – Three Little Birds Jimmie Allen & Nelly – Good Times Roll Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke Johnny Nash – I can clearly see Fleetwood now Mac – Dreams Des’ree – You must be Tiwa Savage – Fame Hamilton – My Shot Danna Paola & Sebastián Yatra – No Bail Sola (Versión Acústica) Bob Dylan – Tangled In Blue Van Halen – Jump Hozier – Bring me to church Alicia Keys – Girl on fire Roy Ayer’s omnipresence Everyone loves the sunshine Andra Day – Get on Burna Boy – Wonderful Marcia Griffiths – Fancy Fiona Apple – Fast as possible OneRepublic – I lived Aretha Franklin – Rock Steady Phoenix – Identical Victoria Monét, Khalid & SG Lewis – Experience Jubël – Dancing in the moonlight (feat. NEIMY)

The keynote will take place this evening at 7 p.m. We'll discover the iPhone 12 and the HomePod mini.