After years of trade conflict, the EU can impose multi-billion dollar punitive tariffs on US imports

Due to years of illegal subsidies for the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, the European Union is now allowed to impose criminal charges on American imports of almost four billion dollars (3.4 billion euros) per year. Independent mediators have determined this, the World Trade Organization (WTO) reported in Geneva on Tuesday. The arbitrators were far below the requirements of the EU.

She had claimed $ 12 billion in damages, and in talks with the arbitrators then $ 8.6 billion, because Airbus had been disadvantaged for years by government support to competitor Boeing. In a similar case, US arbitrators had already approved $ 7.5 billion punitive tariffs on EU products for illegal subsidies to Airbus.

The verdict was the preliminary line under the two disputes between the US and EU trade giants, which have lasted more than 15 years. Appeal is out of the question. The EU has already threatened taxes on ketchup, game consoles and other products.

The WTO mediators had already concluded in March 2019 that the US would not stop the government support to Boeing that had been criticized years earlier. Since then, arbitrators have been busy determining the amount of permitted criminal rates.

The grants include research funds from the NASA space agency and tax breaks. The former American bestseller, the Boeing 787 long-haul aircraft, called the Dreamliner, was also subsidized by the state.

More than fifteen years ago, the EU and the US sued each other at the WTO for assistance to Airbus and Boeing. The US lawsuit against Airbus was closed a little faster. As early as May 2018, arbitrators in the Airbus case discovered that Brussels had not stopped the defendant’s subsidies. In October 2019, they approved punitive tariffs in the United States on goods worth $ 7.5 billion a year. That was the highest amount approved since the WTO was established in 1995.

The US immediately enforced the verdict: it made imports of cheese, butter and wine and many other products from Europe more expensive, as well as components for the aviation industry. The punitive rates are between 15 and 25 percent. They especially punished the countries that paid Airbus subsidies: Germany, France, Spain and the UK.

The winning party in a trade dispute may levy punitive tariffs until the losing party has eliminated the relevant subsidies. The EU has been claiming for months that all Airbus aid has been suspended and that punitive tariffs should be discontinued. She has called for a re-assessment by the arbitrators, but her motion is making no headway in the crisis-ridden WTO. The US also says the Boeing defendant aid no longer exists.

The EU last offered the US in July to negotiate a settlement of the disputes and end all criminal charges. Washington initially did not respond. (dpa)