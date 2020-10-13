The iPhone 12 interests less people than before

Interest in the iPhone 12 is waning. A new survey by investment bank Piper Sandler shows that 10% of respondents expect to buy the new iPhone before the end of the year, compared with 23% in an earlier poll.

Leak revealed a few hours ago

It must be said that the previous survey was done before the whole situation with the Covid-19. Some people have probably rethought their priorities and believe that the iPhone 12 can wait. Now is not necessarily the best time to buy a model like this, especially given the price. People are losing their jobs, so they prefer to focus on rent and food rather than the new iPhone.

“We’re a little surprised at the lower than expected demand given the transition to 5G, but the global pandemic could put pressure on spending habits this fall / winter,” notes Piper Sandler.

The bank adds that the average age of respondents’ iPhones is 2.3 years, which is below the typical three-year upgrade cycle. People planning to buy the new iPhone say they are doing it to get 5G or simply because they feel their current iPhone needs to be replaced.

Aside from the iPhone, the survey shows that some people are interested in the Apple Watch, but it’s lightweight. 8% of respondents plan to pick up the Apple Watch Series 6. 12% say Apple Watch SE could potentially encourage them to buy an Apple Watch for the first time.

After all, the iPad is a little more interesting: 15% of those surveyed will soon buy a model. Having families spend more time at home will help Apple sell its tablets.