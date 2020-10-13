ANFR will double its controls for 5G

On October 12, State Secretary for Digital Media, Cédric O, announced that the specific absorption rate (DAS) controls carried out by the National Frequency Agency (ANFR) will double. Devices that are equipped with 5G are just as targeted as antennas.

5G continues to spark a debate about the possible harmful effects of air waves on health. By doubling its controls, the AFNR was supposed to inspect 140 phone models. In 2021, more than 80% of the most frequently used smartphones will be verified.

In 2019, the AFNR examined 3,066 antennas. 2020 should end with 6,500 inspections. These first tests turned out to be positive, the transmission power would be on average 150 times lower than the European standards.

A 5G antenna was tested in Paris on Place de la Bourse on Monday October 12, and the results are encouraging too. The exposure to high-frequency electromagnetic fields was measured at 0.4 V / m and was thus well below the legal limit of 61 V / m. In order to be able to estimate the effects of 5G, the controls naturally target 5G antennas, but also 2G, 3G and 4G for comparison. 10,000 antennas should be checked in 2021.

The control of 5G emissions from phones takes place in the laboratory

The SAR is “a value expressed in watts per kilo and this is, in summary, the radiation emitted by a mobile phone when it is in use,” explains Alain Cartier, head of the regional service, in a video by Nancy from AFNR. The agency’s job is to verify that the SAR specified by a manufacturer is actually the one issued. This ensures that the manufacturer does not minimize the value of the SAR that must be displayed in the store. The SAR values ​​collected by the agency are published in open data on the AFNR website.

In the case of smartphones, the SAR is checked in the laboratory on counterfeit people, which consist of a liquid that mimics brain fluid and muscle tissue. An electric field probe is inserted into it. The SAR is calculated from these results together with the parameters of the liquid. To estimate the SAR, the phone must be at maximum power for a total of 6 minutes 100% of the time. Three measurements can be taken: the “Head SAR”, the “Trunk SAR” and the “Limb SAR”.

As soon as the results are known and the SAR value does not correspond to the maximum values ​​specified in the regulations, the ANFR notifies the manufacturer, who must bring his devices into compliance. If the SAR value is still not met after this first recall, the INFR can restrict or temporarily prohibit the marketing of the devices and recall the products that have already been sold. The agency can also impose a fine of up to 7,500 euros and oblige the attacked person to publish the information in the media selected by the ANFR. If after these steps an error still occurs, the minister responsible for electronic communications can finally prohibit the device from being marketed.