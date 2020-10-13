iPhone: Apple will stop adding a charger to the box

Rumors already say that the iPhone 12 will ship without a charger. If we are to believe Mark Gurman, Apple will also remove the power adapter on the rest of the iPhone, which is marketed to this day.

“In addition to removing the charger from the new iPhones, Apple should do the same for the iPhone SE and the other iPhones it will continue to sell,” the Bloomberg reporter said. He adds that the size of the iPhone SE box will shrink significantly. The USB-A to Lightning cable is also replaced by a USB-C to Lightning cable.

This removal of the power supply is actually quite plausible. Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE last month. The manufacturer justified its gesture by playing the environmental card.

As part of our efforts to meet our environmental goals, the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Nike are shipped without an AC adapter. Please use your current power adapter or add one to your shopping cart before completing your order.

We suspect Apple will use the same argument tonight during its keynote announcing the iPhone 12. Note that rumors also announce that the iPhone 12 will ship without the headphones. In France, Apple should still offer them, as the law requires manufacturers to offer a hands-free system (see: headphones).