“You have 13 days”: Belarusian opposition leader gives Lukashenko ultimatum for resignation – Politics

Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has issued President Alexander Lukashenko with an ultimatum for his resignation. “If our demands are not met by October 25, the whole country will take to the streets peacefully,” Tichanovskaya warned in an internet statement Tuesday. In addition, the politician who fled into exile in Lithuania announced a “nationwide strike” on October 26.

Lukashenko has faced massive protests since the controversial presidential election on August 9. The opposition accuses the head of state, who has been in power for 26 years, of electoral fraud. According to the official results, Lukashenko was re-elected with about 80 percent, Tichanovskaya received only about ten percent of the vote.

In the face of “state terror”, it is time for the Belarusians to take one side, Tichanovskaya stressed. Anyone who has not yet switched to “the side of the people” is an “accomplice in terror”. She wrote to Lukashenko: “You have 13 days.”

Belarusian security forces on Monday threatened to use firearms against protesters. Until now they have mainly used water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades against the people who are demonstrating peacefully.

Authorities said they arrested more than 700 people across the country on Sunday. All of the regime’s better-known critics are now in prison or out of the country.

Due to the brutal actions of the authorities, the EU in fact gave the green light on Monday for sanctions against Lukashenko. (AFP)