Amazon launches augmented reality app that only works with its packaging

Amazon has just launched an augmented reality application, to say the least: Original: It only works thanks to the cardboard packaging that contains the packages delivered by the e-commerce giant. Explanations.

Bring drawings to life

Soberly called Amazon Augmented Reality, the application has a fairly simple system. When a package arrives (ordered from Amazon, of course), there is a print on the packaging box that represents an object. It is then possible to draw over it to personalize it as much as possible. Then you need to scan the QR code next to the printout and open the application. The latter is then displayed with your little personal touch on the smartphone screen and you can walk virtually anywhere.

At the moment the only print available is a pumpkin, obliged Halloween, so the users of the application can draw a Jack O ‘Lantern according to their wishes. However, pictures on the App Store show that other prints, such as a car, will be available soon. It is also possible to change the color of the design within the application itself or add accessories.

To promote his app, Jeff Bezos’ company says, “Augmented Reality is a fun way to reuse your Amazon boxes until you’re ready to toss them in the trash.” It is also stated that iPhone owners whose device supports TrueDepth technology have access to a selfie function.

Amazon and Augmented Reality: slowly but surely

This isn’t the first time Amazon has brought augmented reality solutions to market. In 2017, the AR View application was introduced, which allowed users to view items on the e-commerce website before purchasing them. More recently, the company has been using Room Decorator, the successor to AR View, to virtually try out furniture before buying it on the platform.

However, it’s hard to say if Amazon Augmented Reality will ever be available in France. The application is currently available in the App Store and the Google Play Store across the Atlantic, but the company has not announced a possible launch abroad.