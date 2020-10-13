Questions of the day: Trump is back in election campaign, and Berlin reports highest number of new infections – which was important – politically

What are the latest developments in the corona crisis?

“Historical dimension”? Bund-Länder summit: Merkel wants the first face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister since March.

A stay ban, extended Christmas holiday, the hotspot rule with 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, an extensive mask obligation including fines, an upper limit for parties – the list of controversial measures is long. Chancellery chief Helge Braun justifies the need for the physical presence of all prime ministers and the chancellor with the dramatic corona contamination in Germany. He expected a debate that could take on a ‘historical dimension’. Every second person, as my colleague Felix Wadewitz writes, has already changed their travel plans due to the chaos surrounding the accommodation ban. The prime minister is apparently clear: this is the last chance to avoid a second lockdown. Read here why my colleague Ragnar Vogt thinks the meeting could be a breakthrough for German corona rules. Much criticism of the CDU proposal for longer holidays because of Corona.

Longer Christmas and shorter summer holidays? KMK chairman Hubig is skeptical about this proposal, the teachers’ association thinks it is “nonsensical”, and SPD politician Manuela Schwesig, Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, also rejects it, as my colleague Tilmann Warnecke knows. 706 new infections – as many as never before: Berlin health authorities overwhelmed by contact tracing.

Due to the many corona cases, Berlin cannot keep up with the pursuit of potentially infected people. That comes from a government magazine. Now they ask for help from the Robert Koch Institute: The RKI should send workers to the Berlin authorities. The longer the pandemic lasts, the more questionable the government is due to regulations.

A Berlin pub owner loses his claim for damages in court. But that was not the last word, says colleague Fatina Keilani in her comments on the curtailment of basic rights in Corona times. RKI publishes strategy paper: What happens when a vaccine is available?

The answer is sobering: even if a vaccine was finally available, the wearing of masks and observance of distance rules would not immediately become superfluous according to the RKI. You can read from my colleague Gloria Geyer why this is so.

What else was interesting?

Trump is back in the election campaign – but doctors question his negative corona tests.

“I’m going to give you all a big kiss,” the American president calls out to his supporters. Trump feels “so strong” – and is leaving the quarantine to act in front of thousands of supporters.

His personal doctor says he tested negative several times. But in his “many negative tests” the decisive result is missing.

The FDP is calling for a national day of remembrance for the victims of the NSU.

The FDP wants to introduce a memorial day for the victims of the NSU, also to remind of the failure of the rule of law. The date is determined in consultation with the families of the murdered persons, writes colleague Paul Starzmann.

The speedsters of Berlin roam these streets.

Despite the “Raser paragraph, there were 1,200 illegal car races within three years: instead of more controls, the Senate Home Office wants narrow streets,” writes colleague Christian Hönicke.

Right, there was one more thing: war of nerves in the Brexit dispute between London and Brussels.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had issued an ultimatum to the EU until Thursday. But the community is taking its time with the trade talks. Albrecht Meier writes about the status of negotiations on a trade agreement.

What can Tagesspiegel subscribers read?

Last hope radiant heaters – the patio heater divides Berlin.

Not all districts allow it, the rules are unclear. In the pandemic winter, the survival of many restaurant owners depends on the patio heater, writes colleague Andreas Austilat.

Why it is so difficult to get rid of the word “race” from the Basic Law.

Symbol politics or progress? Dropping the term ‘race’ from the constitution – it was a popular question in the summer. Then the debate subsided – and work began. By Andrea Dernbach, Cordula Eubel, Paul Starzmann.

Overburdened Berlin courts – child abuse continues.

She was eleven. It was eight years from the report to the verdict. Child abuse often cannot be prosecuted effectively in Berlin. Why? A reconstruction by Frank Bachner.

Best of Book Fair – these are the book treasures of fall.

Annie Ernaux is ashamed, Kate Tempest is looking for love and Dorothee Elmiger analyzes how violent money is. The highlights of the book fair, curated by Christiane Peitz, Rüdiger Schaper, Gerrit Bartels.

What can we do?

Go to the cinema: “I am Greta” documents the rise of the young Swede and shows how Greta Thunberg became a global savior. Nathan Grossmann accompanied the activist. His documentary shows how society delegates its guilty conscience to young people. In the cinemas from Friday.

Watching TV: There is a new TV format. Anja Reschke talks about disasters and their consequences with her guests in the documentary talk show “Die Narbe”. The first edition of “Die Scar” can be seen on NDR television on Wednesday at 9 pm.

Go to the exhibition. “Note, this is the transmitter.” The Rebellious Act of Listening: An exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary of radio at the Museum of Communication showcases great devices and informational connections. Exhibition “On Air” at the Berlin Museum for Communication, until August 29, 2021, currently opening times: Tue – Fri 11 am-5pm (Tues until 8pm), Sat / Sun 10 am-6pm. For registered groups: Tue – Fri from 9:00 am. Information: www.mfk-berlin.de

Number of the day!

1100 – More and more refugees are trying to reach Europe via the Canary Islands. 40 boats in 48 hours with more than 1100 people: so many arrivals in such a short time have not been registered in the Canary Islands for more than ten years, the Red Cross recently announced. The volcanic archipelago, visited annually by millions of foreign holidaymakers, is currently experiencing its worst refugee crisis in years.

