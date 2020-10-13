[Keynote] HomePod Mini: Apple Unveils Its Small Connected Speaker (Smart Home, 360 ° Sound, $ 99)

The device was leaked a few hours before the keynote: the HomePod Mini had just been introduced by Apple. If we are to believe Cupertino, this small cylindrical speaker offers absolutely extraordinary sound for a device of this size, not to mention the extensive integration of Siri, home automation functions (smart home) and of course everything that goes with it, the confidentiality of the need To ensure user data.

HomePod mini is compatible with Apple Music, Podcasts, iHearts, Radio.com, and TuneIn. Pandora and Amazon Music. Siri seems (finally) to be a little smarter with the mini speaker: the assistant can now recognize who is speaking and offer each user a “dedicated” experience. It is important that Siri only listens when spoken to, which avoids the possibility of “discreet” recording of conversations.

Also new is the intercom function, with which you can send a message from one HomePod to another HomePod. On iPhones and other Apple devices, a notification will be sent with the voicemail message. Who says music and in this respect tries the HomePod Mini just like the large model: The speaker embeds the S5 chip and, according to Apple, the computational audio technology guarantees high sound quality … and in stereo, if we have two HomePod Mini . Multiple HomePod Minis can even be synced with each other to stream music at exactly the same time!

The HomePod mini will be available in two colors: Space Gray or White. The price is $ 99. Pre-orders begin on November 6th prior to actual availability on November 16th.