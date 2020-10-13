Disney is changing course and is betting everything on streaming

On Monday, October 12, 2020, the Walt Disney Company announced a profound restructuring of its various poles and will now focus on streaming. This decision, which sounds like a thunderbolt to the film industry, is largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The productions are managed by three different Poles

Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, brought the news. The entertainment giant will now focus on developing productions that will air on its various streaming services, namely Disney +, Hulu, ESPN Plus and Star, a platform set to launch in 2021. Three groups will thus be responsible for content production: Studios (Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight), General Entertainment (20th TV, ABC Signature, Touchstone Television, Disney Channels, Freeform, FX and National Geographic), and Sports, which will focus on sports content for ESPN and ESPN +.

“This reorganization will accelerate our growth in the dynamic area of ​​direct selling to consumers, which is critical to the future of our business. The new organizational structure, where content creation is separated from distribution, allows us to be more efficient and agile in creating what consumers want most and delivering it to them the way they most enjoy it, ”he said Bob Chapek wrote in an internal memo announcing the company’s restructuring. “Under this new structure, our company’s world-class creative engines can focus entirely on developing and producing high quality original content.”

Kareem Daniel, formerly head of the company’s consumer products, games and publishing operations, will take over this new office and will also have to monetize it with content that rivals streaming giant Netflix.

A change in the industry

This total turnaround is no surprise; The Covid-19 pandemic has indeed had a terrible impact on the entertainment industry. Disney was not spared, the closure of its parks and empty theaters had an impact on the company’s sales. But like Netflix, the Disney + platform, launched in the US in November 2019, has been greatly improved by the containment measures on a number of subscribers that have exceeded all expectations of the directors of Walt Disney. Companies.

Furthermore, the return to normal doesn’t seem to be immediate … Disney has already made strong decisions regarding its productions, with the move of its Marvel feature films for 2021 and the release of Mulan on Disney +. The next Pixar, Soul, will also be released on the streaming service.

“There is a seismic upheaval in the market and you can either lead or follow and we chose to lead,” said Bob Chapek.