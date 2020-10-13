[Keynote] iPhone 12 and 12 Mini: Better performance, 5G and new MagSafe accessories

What better way to imagine the iPhone 12 and its 5G than the CEO of Verizon, an ISP that only operates in the US? Here the network is presented around which the next Apple flagship will revolve. The ultra wideband mode in the US allows up to 4 GBit / s for downloads and 200 MB / s for uploads. On the hardware side, the iPhone 12 for 5G was developed with a bespoke system. Everything has been done to save energy, including Smart Data mode, which automatically switches the network to LTE when 5G is not needed.

Requires new generation, the screen has been improved. We are therefore in familiar territory with a Super Retina XDR. The OLED screen 2532 x 1770 enables a resolution that is twice as high as that of the iPhone 11. This time, on the robustness side, there is the Ceramic Shield, ie nanoceramic crystals directly in the glass. The screen should therefore be four times stronger than the previous generation.

In terms of performance, the A14 Bionic enables the fastest technology ever developed on 5 nm, with nearly 11.8 billion transistors. A 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a new 16-core neural engine (11 trillion operations per second) offer better performance than ever before.

Finally, Apple also worked on the camera. We still find the ultra-wide-angle lens in 12 MP, but also a wide-angle lens with a new aperture at 1: 1.6 and the first lens in 7 elements. All of this should allow better reproduction of photos in low light conditions, while the work of the neural engine enables the night mode, that is, better night images, to appear in photos as in videos.

But that’s not all: Apple also takes the opportunity to introduce MagSafe, a new system of magnets and sensors on the back of the device. These pave the way for a completely new range of accessories that can simply be “clipped” onto the iPhone 12. We are talking, for example, of new cases, card holders or even dual wireless chargers, where l ‘We can charge both iPhone and Apple Watch.

And because good news never comes alone, the Apple company has just introduced the iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch screen. According to Apple, it is the smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone in the industry.

The iPhone 12 will start at $ 799, while its little brother will go for $ 699.