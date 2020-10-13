Live event: Apple brings iPhone with 5G support – economical

More than a year after competing with Samsung and Huawei, Apple is now introducing smartphones that support 5G. “A new era of iPhones is starting today,” CEO Tim Cook said at an online event at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino.

Under perfect conditions, tests with the new iPhone 12 reached download speeds of up to 3.5 gigabits per second. The Apple phone also comes with a different design – it’s again a bit more angular than it was with the iPhone 5 model line.

Thanks to nanotechnology, the display glass of the iPhone 12 should be significantly more durable than before, Apple promised. It is four times more likely that new glass will survive falls undamaged. The new lens system is intended to improve the quality of photos in low light conditions – in addition, the images are enhanced by software, as is now usual.

Delay due to Corona

The iPhone is by far the most important Apple product. At the same time, Apple is not at the forefront of 5G supporters. Competitors such as Samsung, Huawei, Motorola and OnePlus introduced the first 5G smartphones in some cases more than a year ago. However, there is hope in the telecommunications industry that the inclusion of 5G modems in the iPhone line could encourage greater use of this technology by consumers.

The new generation of Apple phones was not introduced as usual in September due to the Corona crisis. In the spring, when close coordination with Chinese suppliers was indeed necessary, Apple engineers could not fly to China. In addition, the production facilities of Foxconn and other Apple partners were closed for several weeks. (dpa / Reuters)