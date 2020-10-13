[Keynote] iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max: A14, LiDAR, Dolby Vision HDR recording, 4 colors

Apple therefore ended its keynote in October with the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, the new flagships in the iPhone fleet. These high-end flagships have a number of things in common with the iPhone 12: the A14 processor, the ultra-reinforced ceramic glass, the iPhone 4 design, MagSafe charging, and of course 5G. In contrast, Apple spent a lot of time with the photo and video capabilities of both devices.

The triple sensor photo unit has been extensively tested: The 12 megapixel main sensor (26 mm equivalent), larger and with an aperture of 1: 1.6 and a 7-element lens system, really promises wonders. A larger sensor also allows more light to be captured in low-light conditions: Apple promises an 87% improvement in performance under these difficult conditions.

The impressive triple sensor camera of the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max: 1 telephoto lens with 12 megapixels (1: 2.2) + 1 wide angle with 12 megapixels (1: 1.6) + 1 ultra wide angle with 12 megapixels (f) /2.0)

The iPhone 12 Pro will also be the first mobile device to record in Dolby Vision + HDR 10-bit (up to 4K and 60 fps). This means great freedom in calibration after production without the need for software to intervene. Image processing (700 million colors available). The new Optical Stabilization System (OIS) appears to be particularly efficient on video clips captured with an iPhone attached to a drone … or on the back of a jeep that is traveling with it. LiDAR is also part of the quality package of the photo / video part as it improves the speed of the autofocus by 6 times in low light conditions. This component is also used for “pro” -oriented AR functions, but it was certainly not the most convincing passage of the keynote.

As a sign of this almost professional increase in image load on the 12 Pro, the Apple ProRAW format will be available on both iPhone 12 Pros later in the year. This format lets you take photos in RAW … with some “home” enhancements from Apple.

The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $ 999 with 128, 256 or 512 GB (finally 128 GB base!). The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $ 1,099 with exactly the same storage capacities. There are 4 colors available: gold, silver, graphite and blue.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can be pre-ordered on October 16 and purchased on October 23

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini can be pre-ordered on November 6th and purchased on November 13th