How can you manage your business remotely? The cloud, the solution of the century

In this context with the Covid-19 pandemic, teleworking became a necessity during containment and was strongly encouraged after that time. It is now important to reconsider the way you organize and plan teleworking, and monitor and improve employee performance. Feedback on the reasons the cloud made our daily chores easier and strengthened our professional relationships at Fonvirtual.

2020, a year of great uncertainty, showed us that teleworking is tomorrow’s solution. During the lockdown, many companies introduced teleworking as a new form of work. The employee can work from home with new technologies from his own device such as a computer, tablet or mobile phone.

At this unprecedented time of health crisis, teleworking under the conditions imposed could be a source of risk for entrepreneurs and workers with almost no notice. Such as the isolation due to the possible material difficulties of some teleworkers with communication technologies, the difficult management of autonomy, especially for those with no teleworking experience, and the tracking of employee activity of the company manager.

We’ve all heard of cloud computing terminology, but what is that method?

As a general definition, we can say that “cloud computing should be able to use computer resources without owning them”; It represents a new way of storing data, information and services on a remote server that adapts to changes in the outside world. It has also proven to be a source of quite significant cost reduction for companies in various industries.

Cloud computing offers several important benefits, such as instant data sharing, instant deployment of applications and workspaces, and tracking of the actual development of your platform. There are also several disadvantages of cloud computing; The most important thing, however, is the confidentiality and security of your data. It is therefore important to use them well to avoid theft or illegal use.

At Fonvirtual, after the announcement of the blocking, our company introduced an efficient cloud solution that facilitates communication and customer service. This solution is software that works directly from the browser, with no downloading of anything, and that is accessed with a specific user and password. The only requirement is an internet connection.

Here are some of the tasks made easier by the software implementation:

● Internal communication

The Fonvirtual solution enables communication between colleagues via internal chat, phone calls and video conferencing. All without leaving the software screen. This three-channel communication made it possible for our employees to feel the same closeness as in the office, even though they were in different regions of the country and even in different countries.

The easy sharing of files, the resolution of doubts and the closeness between colleagues that this software offers were a central point for our employees. Not only were they more efficient, they also felt an obligation to the company and a certain feeling of being part of the same group.

Another feature of the solution to be highlighted is the ability to change the status and its history. Being in different places and showing your coworkers whether you are available or not based on your status is critical to optimizing call flow and work in general. Colleagues can see who is available, who is not, and who is on a call or video conference, and act accordingly. This enables better time and productivity management.

● Control and monitoring

Control and supervision are essential activities for the correct and orderly conduct of teleworking.

With the system we used, we were able to track employees’ working hours. We were also able to measure call peaks and see in real time the number of incoming calls to our number and to each extension. This data enables us to make call management decisions to be as efficient as possible.

Another activity for which the surveillance tool was very useful was the training of officers. Despite the distance, by whispering and listening to agent calls in real time, we can give instructions to agents during calls with customers so that they get the best possible attention.

● Sale

While in detention, it was difficult for the majority of citizens to travel to banks. Our software has made it possible to conduct fast transactions through the artificial intelligence system without human intervention, which complies with the data security standards for the PCI-DSS payment card industry in absolute security.

Payment by credit card over the phone is guaranteed. The bank details of these cards remain confidential at all times, which enables a direct relationship between the customer and the bank.

● Integration with management tools

For better business management, it is possible to integrate tools like CRM to take advantage of the most complete service by having all information available online to create improvement plans for more efficient performance of agents.

With this integration, you can save time by identifying calls before you answer them. It is also possible to save all information to facilitate collaboration between departments and thus anticipate the needs of its customers. You can also consolidate all of your interactions with customers into one dashboard to simplify task automation and manage calls in a personalized way …

It’s time to pave the way for a new work model. The time of delivery served as an example and basis for planning and perfecting remote work. Thanks to cloud solutions, it is now possible to manage your company remotely and work from home. While working remotely is not a panacea for all of your problems, it is an opportunity to transform yourself towards a healthier work life.