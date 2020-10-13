3. Beta for iOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2

Apple is offering the third beta (build 18B5072f) of iOS 14.2 on the iPhone and iPadOS 14.2 on the iPad tonight. It’s available to developers right now, with the public beta coming later.

We don’t yet know what’s new in this version. The previous beta was an opportunity to have new emojis. As a reminder, here is the list:

Faces: smiling face with tear, face in disguise People: ninja, person in tuxedo, woman in tuxedo, person with veil, man with veil, woman feeds baby, person feeds baby, man feeds baby, Santa Claus, tangled people Body parts: pinched fingers (“Italian gesture”), anatomical heart, lungs Animals: black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, polar bear, dodo, seal, beetle, cockroach, fly, worm Food: blueberries, olives, pepper, flatbread, fondue, pearl tea House: Plant in a jug, teapot, piñata, magic wand, Russian dolls, sewing needle, mirror, window, flask, mousetrap, bucket, toothbrush Miscellaneous: feather, stone, wood, cabin, van, roller skate, knot, coin, boomerang, screwdriver, carpenter’s saw , Hook, ladder, elevator, tombstone, plaque, transgender symbol, transgender flag Clothing: sandals, military helmet Instruments of music: accordion, ta mbour

If your iPhone or iPad is configured to receive betas, go to Settings> General> Software Update to download the third beta of iOS 14.2. Apple doesn’t say when the final version will be available to the public yet.

In addition, Apple is offering the third beta (build 18R5572f) of watchOS 7.1 for the Apple Watch and the third beta (build 18K5047f) of tvOS 14.2 for Apple TV.