iOS 14.1 is available with tvOS 14.1

Apple is offering iOS 14.1 for download for the iPhone tonight. IPads are eligible for iPadOS 14.1. This update did not have a beta version, Apple offered the stable version directly.

IOS 14.1 may have a lot of information about the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple unveiled its four new smartphones at its keynote tonight. Perhaps Apple didn’t want to offer a beta version of iOS 14.1 to keep people from delving into the code and finding things related to the new iPhones. Well, it must be said that the many rumors had already revealed many details.

Apple is not yet saying what new features are available with iOS 14.1 or iPadOS 14.1. The update has the build number 18A8395. As a reminder, Apple also offered developers the third beta of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2.

At the time of this writing, Apple is providing the links to download iOS 14.1 from the Dev Center. However, there is nothing if you go to Settings> General> Software Update from your iPhone. It shouldn’t take long.

On the Apple TV page, Apple offers tvOS 14.1 for download. Again, Apple does not say what the changes to the program are. Users need to install it and find out what the software update is hiding.