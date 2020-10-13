Apple Arcade: 3 months free with the purchase of an Apple product

Apple announces the establishment of a new campaign. Every customer who purchases an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac is entitled to three free Apple Arcade products. This is Apple’s game service with over 100 games.

Customers have three months after purchasing their Apple device to enjoy the free three months of Apple Arcade. The action will take place from October 22nd, warns Apple on its website. The manufacturer adds that the offer is only valid once for those who have family sharing enabled.

Apple Arcade is available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. The service is available for € 4.99 / month and allows unlimited play of over 100 games. All titles have no advertising. They also don’t have in-app purchases.

The three months of free for Apple Arcade are in addition to the free year for Apple TV +. This debuted last year with the introduction of the iPhone 11 and is relevant to this day. Speaking of which, those who have already used their free year can’t get a second one even if they buy a new product. We suspected it a little and now have confirmation from Apple.