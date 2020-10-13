The iPhone 12 comes with headphones in France

Apple announced that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be sold without headphones and chargers. But in France the headphones are in the box. The reason is simple: it’s the law.

Indeed, the law obliges manufacturers to provide a speakerphone in the box of the phones. It’s not specific to Apple. Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG and everyone else must follow this rule as well. It is written in postal and electronic communication code.

If we look at the Apple France website, we can see that the iPhone 12 box (obviously) contains the iPhone 12, a USB-C to Lightning cable, and the EarPods headphones with a Lightning connector. . In other countries, the box contains the iPhone 12 and the USB-C to Lightning cable.

What’s in the box for iPhone 12 in France

What’s in the box for the iPhone 12 in Switzerland (and elsewhere)

According to Apple, Apple no longer offers headphones and chargers for the good of the planet. Unofficially, he tells himself that it’s primarily a way to save money. In fact, the iPhone 12 costs more to manufacture than the iPhone 11. The 5G is essentially what is causing the cost increase.