Twilio to acquire segment for $ 3.2 billion

Little known to the general public in France, Twilio’s pedigree positions him as a key player in customer relationship integration. A status that should necessarily gain even more leeway with the announcement of the acquisition of Segment, a platform specializing in data management, for 3.2 billion US dollars. A 10-digit acquisition first reported by Forbes. Segment has developed a technology that combines all the data that an Internet user has left behind when visiting a website in order to better understand it and target it more effectively. This customer data unification service is a boon to many companies who have turned understanding their customers’ shopping journey into a lever for profitability.

Twilio, for its part, focuses on customer relationships. The engine was designed so that companies can intensify their communication with their users via SMS, voice messages, videos, messages via WhatsApp messages or emails. It is Twilio that supports, for example, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp by integrating telephone services into mobile applications. She’s also the one who sends Ubers confirmation texts.

The acquisition of Segment therefore appears to be a horizontal integration that should lead the Twilio engine to an integral service that now includes a digital marketing layer with customer loyalty.

“Data silos are killing the customer experience,” said Jeff Lawson, co-founder and CEO of Twilio, in a statement. “With Segment, developers and companies can break down these silos and create a complete picture of their customers. When combined with Twilio’s loyalty platform, we can achieve more personal, faster, and more effective engagement with customer service, marketing, analytics, product, and sales. We are pleased to welcome Segment to the Twilio team. “

Jeff Lawson, former product manager for Amazon Web Services, is the mastermind behind Twilio. His company was founded in 2008 and received recognition for providing companies with an easy way to integrate text and voice services into their applications. With the help of APIs and a few lines of code, companies can then access the rapidly growing world of smartphone and app usage by integrating the tools for communicating with their users directly into their apps.

Over the years, Twilio has developed these basic tools using a wider range of communication sources (specifically email and chatbot). At the same time, the company has strengthened its customer relationship aspect and developed tools to better identify, segment and collaborate with its users.

“A lot of people see us as a communications company, but we see ourselves as a loyalty company. We’re really thinking about how we can help companies communicate more effectively with their customers, ”said Chee Chew, chief product officer at Twilio.

With the acquisition of a pure data processing player like Segment, Twilio is taking a leap forward to offer a cutting edge service for extracting data and understanding customer behavior.

“Together, Twilio and Segment have an incredible opportunity to build the loyalty platform of the future,” added Peter Reinhardt, Co-Founder and CEO of Segment. “We created a segment to help companies stand out in the digital age and offer a comprehensive, networked customer experience based on high-quality data. By joining forces and applying our customer data platform to Twilio’s Engagement Cloud, we can make the end-to-end customer experience complete and seamless. “

Another player is moving towards an all-in-one platform strategy

This is not the first time that Twilio has released the check on pursuing its external growth strategy. In February 2019, the company deployed the SendGrid API platform for $ 2 billion. The company has also been listed on the stock exchange since 2016 and was valued at $ 1.5 billion when it acquired SendGrid.

Holger Mueller, analyst at Constellation Research, confirms that Twilio should take another step forward with the acquisition of Segment: “Twilio is aiming for rapid growth and it seems that its strategy at least with the segment acquisition. Moving data and maintaining data locations is a major concern for organizations as they build their next generation applications. “

The provision of a unified and integrated service is a trend that can already be seen in the market for digital marketing actors. And all the more so with this return, with buyouts, fundraising and product developments pressing at the gate. In the French countryside alone, two major fundraising campaigns were recorded in September. First there was Sarbacane and its 23 million euros. Followed by Sendinblue, whose donations totaled $ 160 million. Each of these platforms now offer a much wider range of digital marketing services than they did when they started. Beyond entering new markets outside of France, they want to keep adding more features to their all-in-one platform.

Mailchimp, which has made a name for itself for 20 years by specializing in newsletters and email marketing, has just unveiled a number of new features that focus on artificial intelligence. With these new integrations, Mailchimp has also switched to a fully automated digital marketing platform format.

Chee Chew also confirms that Twilio is going downwind with the acquisition of Segment: “The data capacities available to the segment offer a complete overview of the customer. This applies to everything we do. I think it’s a horizontal addition across the channels and extending beyond them. I think it really helps us move forward in other ways […] towards a holistic view of the customer and to enable our customers to build layers of intelligent analysis services on it.