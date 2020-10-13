The neighbor burned with gasoline: “A very ordinary racist from the middle of society” – politics

“Germany just forgot about us.” Chara Rousi’s voice sounds fragile. The 54-year-old sometimes misses the German words to describe what devastated her family’s life in Paderborn on October 14, 1994, and what drove Chara Rousi to Greece with her husband and two children.

The man who fills a total of 24 liters of gasoline into two buckets at a gas station on the morning of October 14, 1994, only to dump it a few minutes later in front of Chara Rousi’s door, is no stranger. It is the 62-year-old neighbor of the apartment on the ground floor.

For seven years they met every day in the hallway or in the garden of the modest two-family house. Time and again these encounters ended with ferocious racist hostility and threats from the neighbor. Even 26 years later, Chara Rousi has not forgotten any of these sentences.

“‘Foreign pigs, shit Kanaken, go where you come from’, he greeted us and said goodbye,” says Chara Rousi. “The threats got so bad that our children’s school friends stopped coming to our house for fear of meeting the neighbor.”

Chara Rousi was born in 1966 to Greek migrant workers in Hamburg and, as a young woman, took over a small snack bar in the center of Paderborn in the late 1980s with her eight-year-old husband Niko. “Business was the center of our lives,” she recalls.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

She proudly tells how in just a few years the “Gyros Grill at Nikos” became a popular destination in the then 130,000 inhabitants of the city. “We worked so much, well into the night, that my mother-in-law gave up her job to take care of our children.” They tried to calm down or ignore the threatening neighbors “as best they could”.

Because all the requests for help to convince the municipal real estate office as manager of the two-family house to influence the neighbors, came to nothing. Again and again Niko Rousi got the concise answer that nothing could be done about it, the neighbors had to find out among themselves.

1992 Mölln, 1993 Solingen

When the neighbor stood with a club for the Rousi family four days before October 14 and threatened to strike now if they didn’t finally “run away from Greece,” Niko Rousi went back to the real estate office. Again he is swept away with the sense that nothing can be done about it.

You heard in the news about the arson attacks on houses of families of Turkish descent in November 1992 in Mölln and in June 1993 in Solingen, says Chara Rousi. “But that seemed very far away. Building our snack bar and keeping our little family together has filled our lives ”.

“I light you all”

When the neighbor kicks her husband Niko with two targeted punches on the front door of the front door, the two children of the family are at school. Chara and her mother-in-law Alexandra Rousi are about to leave the second-floor apartment to go to dinner with Niko, almost every morning.

The hatred with which the 62-year-old neighbor shouts the threat of “I’ll set you all on fire” through the stairwell freezes the two women in front of the apartment door. Alexandra Rousi, who worked for years as a cook for the British armed forces, confronts her equally old neighbor on the stairs. Together with her daughter-in-law, the 62-year-old tries to take the man’s petrol bucket – and fails.

Right-wing extremists murdered at least 187 people in Germany between 1990 and 2020, of which only 109 appear in official statistics. View a documentation of all the names and cases of the victims here.

When the man throws a burning match on the ground, which has been soaked in gasoline for a long time, an enormous flame immediately arises. Alexandra Rousi burns to death on the doorstep of her apartment; Chara Rousi can save herself from the sea of ​​flames at the last minute by jumping off the balcony. Niko Rousi, who had heard desperate screams from his mother and wife, suffers severe burns while trying to get to his mother through the burning hallway.

When the firefighters arrive, they find their neighbors in burning clothes outside his apartment on the ground floor and the charred remains of Alexandra Rousi on the floor above.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution reported more than 80 right-wing extremist arson and about 900 right-wing extremist acts of violence and eight right-wing murders in 1994, in which Alexandra Rousi fell victim to her neighbor’s deadly hatred. The arson on the Greek family is not among them. To date, none of the relevant statistics or lists lists Alexandra Rousi as a victim of a political right-wing, fatal act of violence.

“Unfortunately widespread perception deficits”

Berlin political scientist Christoph Kopke, who has investigated the gaps in registering right-wing and racially motivated murders in Brandenburg, sees in the Paderborn case the “unfortunately widespread perception deficits of the so-called baseball bat years”.

The culprit did not match the classic cliché of a neo-Nazi criminal: he was shortly before retirement age, nor a member of any of the neo-Nazi parties or banned organizations such as the Nationalist Front, but a ‘ very ordinary racist from the middle of society ‘, so Kopke.

In doing so, he fell through many rosters into the “rather incomplete classification system for politically motivated acts of violence” that was in effect at the time. In Paderborn at the time they were satisfied with the prosecutor’s statement that it was an act of “a madman”. Investigations are not even opened, as the perpetrator also died of severe burns.

Chara and Niko Rousi were injured and traumatized, sold their grill snack and left Germany a few months after the fatal attack. In Greece, which Chara Rousi only knew from family holidays, they hoped for a fresh start “in safety”.

From October 14, 1994, her husband had “the scars on body and soul and the many doctor’s and insurance letters” and the longing for the economic security provided by the successful Gyros Grill at Nikos in Paderborn.

In a small holiday resort on the coast of Epirus, Chara Rousi has been running a boutique for years. Her favorite customers are Germans, she says. You have “no hatred for Germans”. But something has to change: “The German state and society must recognize that my mother-in-law has been the victim of a right-wing attack.”