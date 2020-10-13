[#Promo] Very compact charger with 2 USB-A 2.4A (12W) on 7.80 ports

Our partner Aukey offers a discount for its compact charger with 2 USB-A 2.4A ports (up to 12 W). Ideal for travel or storage. It is currently being sold for € 7.80 instead of € 12.99 using the code COOB3C5Y (or by applying the coupon below the price). Promotion ends on October 17th.

Dimensions: 32 x 35 x 30 mm

AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology – To provide the safest maximum charge rate for all USB devices. Adaptive charging of all 5V USB devices including Android and Apple devices up to 2.4 A dual port portable wall charger with a compact design. Charge your devices anywhere. Built-in security features protect your devices from excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Scope of delivery: AUKEY PA-U32 USB wall charger, user manual, 24 months warranty card