Laschet before the meeting with the Chancellor: “Citizens have the right to clear and binding rules” – economics

In view of the deteriorating corona situation, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of the 16 Länder want to try to limit the spread of the virus through a combination of stricter and more comprehensible rules.

“Open schools and day care centers, social participation and a functioning working and economic life take precedence; for this reason, we must reduce contacts, “said Armin Laschet (CDU) Tagesspiegel, North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister. In Berlin, 706 new infections were registered in one day than ever before.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

Internally, there is resentment that difficult-to-understand regulations banning accommodation, which vary from state to state, overlap many other things. As there are no significant indications that traveling in Germany or staying in a hotel would increase the number of infections, this Regulation could be amended.

In any case, the courts are expected to overturn the current regulation. At the same time, it was possible to extend the requirements for masks in public spaces and buildings, as well as bans on alcohol and a curfew for hot spots; in addition, it was possible to set new ceilings for celebrations and increase fines.

In cities such as Berlin, a lack of control of the rules and lax fines for breaking the rules are seen as a reason to get the situation out of hand. Thousands of other helpers are also to be used nationwide to monitor the contacts of infected people.

The desire for a sense of belonging

“Citizens have a right to clear and binding rules that everyone can understand,” Laschet said. He is also seen as a critic of the controversial accommodation bans, which do not apply in North Rhine-Westphalia, as they may call into question the previous adoption of other restrictions. He wished that “the revival we feel from spring” could be revived “so that everyone could fight the virus.”

For the tightening: Markus Söder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria. Photo: via REUTERS

How seriously the Office assesses the situation is shown by the statements of the head of the Office, Helge Braun (CDU), during a preparatory conversation with the heads of state offices. The debate could take on a “historic dimension,” Braun said.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint das Aktuellste und Wichtigste aus Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

“It is now up to us to have a positive effect on the rate of infection in Germany.” However, this requires great determination and the will of society as a whole, “said Braun. At Merkel’s express request, the heads of state government travel in person to the Corona summit in Berlin, despite the high number of infections.

It is the first physical meeting since June 17. Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) will play an important role as the new chair of the Prime Minister’s Conference; the results will be presented by chancellors on Wednesday afternoon with Merkel and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU).

Söder emphasized: “It is five to twelve to prevent uncontrolled developments. Like Merkel, he had warned against losing control. Ralph Brinkhaus, chairman of the Union’s parliamentary group, said: “I expect a clear signal against small states.”

Capacity bottlenecks in Berlin

Meanwhile, Berlin was the first federal state to register bottlenecks in contact tracking. A report by the Federal Ministry of Health on Monday, available to the Tagesspiegel, states: “The implementation of infection control measures is no longer guaranteed in the foreseeable future.”

Staff from the Robert Koch Institute will therefore be sent to Berlin’s districts. In order to alleviate the disruption caused by recent restrictions, such as the curfew from 23:00 in Berlin, the Senate is considering a rent subsidy of € 3,000 for landlords in the city.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

In Berlin, several free intensive care beds are available throughout the country to care for seriously ill patients with Covid-19 in a short time. Caritas has recently reported an increase in serious cases of Covid-19 and is already postponing planned operations.

According to the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), 190 intensive care beds were vacant in Berlin hospitals on Tuesday – equivalent to 15.4 percent of all operable intensive care beds in the city.

In no other federal state are less than 23 percent of intensive care beds empty. Nationwide, this share is 30.9 percent, the highest value is reached by Schleswig-Holstein with 46.4 percent.