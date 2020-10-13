iPhone 12/12 mini / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max: Prices in euros

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now official. Apple made its presentation today during its keynote speech. Now let’s find out all the prices in euros for France.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12

Prices for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini:

64 GB: 809 euros 128 GB: 859 euros 256 GB: 979 euros

Now the prices for the 6.1 inch iPhone 12:

64 GB: 909 euros 128 GB: 959 euros 256 GB: 1,079 euros

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro max

Now for the prices of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro:

128 GB: 1,159 euros 256 GB: 1,279 euros 512 GB: 1,509 euros

And finally, the prices for the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max:

128 GB: 1,259 euros 256 GB: 1,379 euros 512 GB: 1,609 euros

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Marketing will take place on October 23rd. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start on November 6th and will launch on November 13th.