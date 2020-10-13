Data breaches are common in China

As the Covid-19 pandemic encourages Chinese authorities to use facial recognition technology more and more, the data leaks associated with this technology continue to increase. The majority of Chinese residential areas use facial recognition cameras, but residents have few options to defend themselves.

When Pekingese decide to defend themselves

While China wants to shape the standards for facial recognition, the country doesn’t have the best data protection records. Data breaches are common. The cause: poorly configured databases and poorly trained and overloaded digital employees. In an attempt to fight security breaches and risk data falling into the hands of bad actors, some Chinese people choose to fight, which is really not a common practice in the country.

In the same category

Antitrust: Google could be forced to resell Chrome

Such is the case of Lao Dongyan, a resident of Beijing, who recently saw her neighborhood equipped with facial recognition technology. Lao Dongyan is concerned about the risks associated with this technology. So she decided to raise her objections and concerns in a group discussion with other residents in her neighborhood.

As a law professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, she is armed enough to defend herself. According to her, “When real estate management companies, schools or other organizations collect such information about Chinese residents, it is impossible to know exactly where the data is collected, where it is stored or how it is used.”

Very common data leaks

As you’d expect, privacy concerns related to facial recognition are not new in China. The use of face recognition exploded a few years ago. For example, you can pay for your subway ticket with your face. This technology has been used since last year as a common means of controlling “access to local communities”. The police are making an important contribution to the use of these technologies, especially in residential areas, as is the case in Lao Dongyan in Beijing.

Private companies only respond to the government’s will to create “smart cities”. A “good” reason has now been cited to speed up facial recognition: the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the authorities, this technology would make it possible to “prevent the disease”, thanks in particular to the possibility of temperature checks by facial recognition cameras. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) apparently agreed, stating, “These systems are a more efficient way of controlling non-residents and reducing the workload of community workers.”

However, data leaks are now widespread in China. The country is also one of the worst in the world when it comes to protecting biometric data. Such data is regularly put up for sale on the dark Internet. Some hackers sell biometrics for as little as 0.5 yuan, or about 5 cents for a face. The security measures taken by the Chinese authorities show major weaknesses.