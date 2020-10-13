iPhone 12: Millimeter 5G is reserved for the USA

Rumors announced it and it’s now confirmed. Apple sells iPhone 12s that support 5G with millimeter waves in the US and only in the US.

There are two types of 5G. The first is 5G under 6 GHz, the second is 5G with millimeter waves. The former is the most common (for now) and offers better coverage than 5G with millimeter waves. It also penetrates the walls better. But the other 5G offers much better speeds.

In the US, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are compatible with 5G below 6GHz and 5G with millimeter waves. In the rest of the world, new iPhones only support 5G below 6 GHz.

In France (and in many countries) operators are initially offering 5 G under 6 GHz. It will take a few years for the network to be equipped with millimeter waves. The lack of support for the two 5Gs is therefore primarily a “problem” for those who keep their iPhone for several years. But for others, let’s imagine that Apple has support for both 5G types everywhere with the iPhone 13 or the following models.