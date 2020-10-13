Apple is withdrawing the iPhone 11 Pro and keeping the iPhone 11 / XR

Apple has changed its line of iPhones available for purchase. Following the announcement of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

This withdrawal is not really a surprise. Apple has replaced the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 11 can still be purchased as long as the iPhone 12 is present. It can also be seen that the iPhone XR is still available for purchase. This model saw the light of day two years ago alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

This is what the range of iPhones marketed by Apple looks like today:

The iPhone SE, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 are of course already available for purchase. For the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, pre-orders will start on October 16 with a release on October 23. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start on November 6th and will launch on November 13th.