Screen instead of a shop window: Christmas walks are moving to the Internet – the economy

You can read the expectations that online retailers are currently waking up on Monday in Warsaw. Polish competitor Amazon Allegro went public on the stock exchange – and suddenly became the most valuable company in the country.

The price rose around 70 percent on the day of the debut; this year it has become the largest IPO in Europe. Although much exaggeration can always be included in stock trading, this example shows the potential that is attributed to e-commerce.

Because there are also real gains behind the valuation of the Allegro stock market. In the first six months of this year, they increased by 48 percent. Allegro is not alone in this. Amazon’s market leader doubled its profit for the year in the second quarter of 2020 to $ 5.2 billion. Just two years earlier, it was less than $ 200 million over the same period. German e-commerce companies such as otto.de and Zalando are also currently experiencing massive sales growth.

Christmas sale on the computer

The latest boom in online retail began with the corona crisis. Their increase in sales was almost mirrored by the collapse of stationary retail stores. The closed stores in the spring only supported the shift that took place over the years and led to more online and less offline purchases. The fact that rules on distance and risk of infection continue to exist will now ensure that the trend stabilizes – also with regard to the Christmas trade.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Institute for Retail Research (IFH Cologne), 41 percent of respondents say they do most of their Christmas shopping online. Respondents plan to shop online ten percentage points more often this year than last Christmas season.

This means that stationary and online Christmas purchases are distributed almost equally. Analysts write that a “channel shift for the Christmas store” can be expected.

“It will survive Corona”

This assessment is shared by the Bitcom digital association. “It can be expected that many consumers do not want to be exposed to the crowd in shopping malls and department stores,” said Berness Rohleder, CEO of Tagesspiegel. He also expects this development to be sustainable.

“Many people who now benefit from online commerce are getting used to it and do not want to do without it in the future,” said Rohleder. This assessment is based on the fact that goods that were previously rarely requested, such as food or drugstores, are now also being ordered. Rohleder is sure, “Corona will survive.”