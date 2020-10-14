EarPods: Apple drops the price of iPhone headphones

Apple applied a price cut on EarPods. The headphones are now being sold for 19 euros, instead of the previous 29 euros. This drop occurs when the iPhone 12 comes without a charger or headphones … except in France. In France, the law requires manufacturers to offer a hands-free kit.

The drop in prices will be of interest to all customers who want to buy an iPhone starting today. In fact, the iPhone 12s aren’t the only ones who left the headphones and charger out of the box. Apple has also withdrawn them from other iPhones that are still in the market (iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE). Apple wants to do good for the environment.

Now anyone who buys a new iPhone can add EarPods and a charger to their shopping cart if they wish. The price for the headphones is reduced by 10 euros.

The French are winners in this matter. We keep the included EarPods and are eligible for the headphones discount if we choose to buy a pair separately.

EarPods with a Lightning connector for 19 instead of 29 euros are now available in the Apple Online Store. The price is currently 29 euros at Amazon, Fnac and other resellers.