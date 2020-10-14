Marathon Asks Supreme Court Candidate: Amy Coney Barrett Refuses To Make Her Views – Politics

A grueling marathon poll of Donald Trump’s nominee for the US Supreme Court has failed to clarify how she will rule on controversial issues such as abortion rights or same-sex marriage.

Conservative attorney Amy Coney Barrett declined to reveal her position on previous court rulings on these issues during her Senate hearing on Tuesday. At the same time, she stressed that she was independent and would make decisions based on the law rather than her beliefs – there were doubts recently. There is another question and answer session on Wednesday.

According to Trump’s wishes, Barrett will succeed the recently deceased liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This would give the Conservatives a dominant majority of six out of nine seats on the Supreme Court. The court often has the final say on politically contentious issues.

If she were to express an opinion on a precedent, it could give parties an indication of the decision they would like to make in a specific case. Barrett justified her evasive responses in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In particular, she would not comment on whether, from her point of view, two previous Supreme Court rulings seeking to quash some conservatives in the US were correct or wrong. It is the 1973 verdict of Roe v. Wade, which established women’s right to abortion under the US Constitution, and Obergefell v. Hodges, with whom it was also established in 2015 for same-sex marriages.

Barrett also said she found discrimination “repugnant.” “I would never discriminate based on sexual preferences.” Barrett was criticized for this phrase – on the grounds that by the phrase “preferences” she assumed is something a person can freely decide. After a hint, she apologized: she didn’t want to offend anyone.

After her death, a seat on the Supreme Court became available: Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Photo: Erin Schaff / Reuters

When asked whether an American president was obliged to transfer power peacefully, Barrett did not answer. This would put her in political controversy, she said, citing recent Trump statements. He refuses, citing alleged electoral fraud, to guarantee a peaceful change of power in the event of a defeat on November 3.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar asked Barrett whether it was illegal under federal law to intimidate voters in a poll. Barrett argued that she could not apply the law to hypothetical events. Klobuchar asked, “Do you think any reasonable person would feel intimidated in the presence of armed civilian groups in the elections?” Again, Barrett did not reply, saying it was “inappropriate” to comment.

Barrett rarely showed emotions in the eleven-hour survey, which was at times controversial. “The committee should have more confidence in my integrity than thinking that I am being used as a pawn to determine the election results for the American people,” she said at one point.

Barrett refers to the “Ginsburg rule”

Barrett also referred to the so-called “Ginsburg Rule” when he declined to comment on precedents. The legendary judge had said in her 1993 hearing that she would give “no hints, no forecasts, no prospects” as to how she would judge future cases.

However, that didn’t stop Ginsburg from backing the Supreme Court’s decision on the right to abortion. She stressed that women should have the right to decide, otherwise they would be disadvantaged because of their gender.

The judges are nominated by the president and appointed for life by the senate. Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate. The Democrats alone cannot prevent Barrett’s nomination. This would increase the conservative majority in the Supreme Court from five to four to six to three justices.

The Democrats have sharply criticized Trump and his Republicans for trying to fill the vacant post in the powerful Supreme Court so close to the election. Your strategy, therefore, is to mobilize voters with the warning that a court with Barrett could destroy President Barack Obama’s health care reform. Barrett was also covered in her stand on “Obamacare”.

But she stressed that she had not had a conversation with Trump about specific cases. “I didn’t promise anyone how to decide a case.”

Barrett had criticized the Supreme Court’s reasoning in a ruling declaring the reform constitutional. She now stressed that the assessment covered only one aspect that was at issue at the time and should not be taken as an indication of her future position.

Opposition Democrats fear the Supreme Court could reverse former President Obama’s legalization of abortions and health care reforms after the 48-year-old is confirmed. In a personal moment, Barrett spoke of the effect that black American George Floyd’s death had on her family when she was arrested. She has two adopted children from Haiti.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin asked Barrett if she had seen the video in which a police officer held his knee in Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes, who then died. It was very personal to my family, ”we cried together,” Barrett said. She needed to talk to her children about how their skin color affects their lives. “Racism is horrible,” said Barrett. “I think it is an indisputable explanation that racism continues in our country.” (Dpa, AFP)