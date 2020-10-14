Facebook Messenger presents its new logo and new functions

New life for Facebook Messenger. While it recently merged with Instagram Direct, the Mark Zuckerberg Group’s legendary messaging service is clearly marking its evolution with a new logo and a whole host of new features aimed at making conversations more fun, intuitive, and user-friendly.

Messenger reveals a new logo while it’s demoted

The Facebook group is certainly encouraged by the excellent results of their messaging services during the containment and is working hard to keep Messenger evolving. Following the announcement of the merger with Direct, the latter acquired a new logo to mark this new stage in its history. The colors are in the gradient and go from its historical blue to the pink of Instagram, obviously overtaking the purple. The message is crystal clear: Messenger and Direct are now united and work together under the same banner.

“The future of messaging is now”

Since graphics aren’t everything, this new logo also marks a turning point in terms of functionality. Stan Chudnovsky, Vice President of Facebook Messenger, said on the company’s website, “Our new logo reflects a change in the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun and integrated way to connect with people for who you are. shut down “.

Goals that the application wants to achieve, especially with the ability to include conversations on new topics (tie-dye, love) and personalized responses. In addition, it is possible to “like” a message with a simple double click, as is already possible with private Instagram messages.

In addition, Facebook is reminding of the imminent arrival of “Watch Together,” a feature that allows you to watch Facebook. Watch videos, IGTV, reels and even movies with friends and family during a video call and Disappearance. A mode in which messages disappear after reading or closing the chat. Selfie stickers are also set to make their debut very soon, as are shortcuts to your favorite emojis and message forwarding.

With all of these novelties, it is obvious that Facebook is putting every chance on its side to get its flagship messaging service running at full speed. It remains to be seen whether these new features will successfully seduce users or whether they will be received as “gadget” options with no added value.