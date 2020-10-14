iPhone 12 and MagSafe charger: 15 W wireless charging

IPhones have supported wireless charging for several generations. This is based on the Qi standard and the maximum accepted power is 7.5 W. It is not very fast, especially if we compare it to wired charging. With the iPhone 12 and MagSafe charger, Apple offers a better experience.

According to Apple, the MagSafe charger can deliver 15W to the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, if you use a Qi charger, the new iPhones stay at 7.5 W. You get it: if you want to charge “fast” wirelessly, you need to turn to the MagSafe charger.

Apple sells the MagSafe charger in the Apple Store for 45 euros. There will also be a MagSafe Duo charger which, as the name suggests, can be used to charge two devices at the same time. In this case, it’s the iPhone on one side and the Apple Watch on the other. Apple doesn’t say how much the price will be for this model yet.

For information, the properties of MagSafe are shared with the props and the various brands. We can therefore expect that analogies to the MagSafe charger will be offered at lower prices in the future.

Another element: the MagSafe charger can charge the iPhone (up to iPhone 8) and the case of AirPods. But here it is 7.5 W and not 15 W. Only the iPhone 12 is entitled to maximum performance, especially thanks to the magnets on the back. With these magnets, the iPhone can be correctly positioned on the charging station.