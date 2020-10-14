What did Olaf Scholz know in the Warburg case ?: The unusual Twitter duel over the candidate for chancellor – politics

Won’t give up: left-wing financial expert Fabio de Masi Photo: Christian-Ditsch.de

Fabio de Masi is a left defender at FC Bundestag. But actually the parliamentary deputy from the left is the playmaker in an affair that could get Treasury Secretary and SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz into trouble. Nothing is more deadly to a Social Democrat than being accused of poking a bank. It addresses the question of why the Hamburg-based private bank Warburg shouldn’t have to repay millions of wrongly received tax refunds, despite getting caught up in fraudulent cum-ex deals. A commission of inquiry in Hamburg must now clarify this – bad for Scholz in the election campaign year.

The Masi vs. Schmidt

De Masi has been fighting on Twitter for weeks with Scholz’s confidant, Secretary of State Wolfgang Schmidt of Finance. He spends a lot of time convincing journalists and the public via social media that there is nothing wrong with the allegations; Clearly, Scholz might have been able to provide some clearer information about meetings with representatives of the Warburg Bank. A social democrat who was previously involved in the government is surprised that Schmidt puts so much energy into this that, especially in times of a corona crisis, it is not his job, he is not the spokesman for Scholz. But he has always been someone who goes through fire for “Olaf”.

The image of the “parliamentary brawl

Meeting in the Bundestag office of Fabio de Masi, he is the only prominent financial politician from the left in parliament, hardly anyone is as popular in the media as he is right now. Previously in the European Parliament, he knows how to penetrate complex issues and get to the point in a way that is understandable to the public. You can see the Italian roots in the excellent espresso he prepares. He has pictures of Muhamed Ali, as well as a bust of Albert Einstein and Pope Francis in his office. But by far the largest painting is the depiction of a parliamentary brawl from Ukraine, painted by Moritz Stumm – an old school friend of the Masis. At first, Deutsche Bank wanted it, now it is in the office of the FC Bundestag left-wing defender.

And even if it is not a fight, but a civilized dispute, it is the Masi, of all people, who considers a red-red-green coalition with a possible Chancellor Olaf Scholz as valuable, but who repeatedly angers him and his confidant Schmidt. makes. The affair continues to simmer. And who finds this affair more dangerous for Scholz than the failure of the subordinate federal financial supervisory authority (Bafin) to monitor the insolvent payment service provider Wirecard, which is clearly involved in criminal machinations. There is a U committee in the Bundestag for this purpose – but the chancellery and authorities in Bavaria have made mistakes here.

“I cleaned the toilets”

“Anyone who orders opposition from me gets it too”, is De Masi’s mantra, and another spicy de Masi phrase is the following: “I cleaned toilets once, I know my way around the mud. “The Masi (40) belongs to the Hamburg regional left-wing association – and actively supports colleagues there in the Warburg case. In an unusual alliance, the CDU, the left, the AfD and the individual FDP MP Anna von Treuenfels-Frowein, who was involved in a direct mandate with the bourgeoisie, pushed through the Hamburg Commission of Inquiry.

The issue is whether the Tax and Customs Administration deliberately allowed a tax liability from 2009 of approximately 47 million euros of the prestigious private bank Warburg, which originates from the cum-ex transactions, with which the Tax and Customs Administration and therefore taxpayers have been cheated by means of share shift transactions regarding dividend data. high tax amounts. And the question is whether Scholz was actively involved in the case during his time as the first mayor. However, none of the prosecutors involved has so far raised any suspicion in this direction, which is why they regard the Masi attacks in the Scholz camp as a reputational “whisper”.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The encounters with Mr. Olearius

Specifically, it concerns several meetings with Christian Olearius, the then head of the private bank’s supervisory board, who kept a meticulous diary, it was confiscated and the case came to light. Scholz did not immediately announce all meetings and also argued with gaps in memory. And it remains to be seen why, despite reminders from the federal Treasury Department, which was still under the CDU at the time, no additional claims were made to Warburg Bank in 2016. Above all, De Masi questions the theory that a single tax official ruled the case and dropped millions of tax claims just like that.

Schmidt has been tweeting about the case for weeks and especially tries to refute the investigation of “Zeit” as one-sided. This is Schmidts’ conclusion from the first Scholz / Olearius meeting on September 7, 2016 and the developments before and after it: “My result: Before and after the meeting, the tax authorities do not want to reclaim the tax. Meetings and phone calls would have had no impact. “To which the Masi via Twitter opposes:” Before and after, “Mrs. P.” don’t demand anything. (…) In the meantime, Ms. P. is concerned about critical assessment by superiors and advises politicians to participate! Another Twitter user asks Schmidt why Scholz didn’t use the discussions to induce or direct the tax authorities to “reclaim the taxes instead of letting them expire.” However, the situation was more complicated: the legal situation and the burden of proof were less clear than today. An unjustified recovery could even have led to additional damage, it is said internally.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

In the focus of attention: Was political influence exerted on the millions of claims against Hamburg Warburg Bank? Photo: dpa

So far there is no clear evidence

In an interview with Tagesspiegel, De Masi emphasizes that Scholz is not so stupid as to leave written traces. But he also has no proof that it is “smoking gun” for anything. In the following year, it involved further cum-ex tax refunds of more than 40 million euros – eventually the Federal Ministry of Finance ordered the Hamburg tax authorities to recover the money. On the day the instruction was received, November 10, 2017, Scholz met again with representatives from Warburg. This time the bank had to pay, in late 2017, before Scholz took over the ministry, the decision was transferred. And in the end, Warburg had to pay back the remaining amounts because of the evidence that was clear after the criminal investigation, so the limitation period in 2016 also became obsolete – in total the Hamburg tax authorities demanded some 160 million euros from Warburg this year.

The Masi is a good marketer of his own, a good public speaker, and on Twitter he sums up complex things in an understandable way, trying to feed doubts about Scholz’s honesty with perceived inconsistencies. And when Schmidt once again annoyed journalists who accused journalists of selective reporting, he picks him up on Twitter: “Oh Wolfgang, we just had the Twitter format” Secretary of State vs. MP for #CumEx fixed. Such as Netzer & Delling. “But now he also shoots himself, NDR and their research on time. Schmidt, on the other hand, tries to point out that his Twitter activities have nothing to do with his professional activity: “I’m here in private, not as a secretary of state.” But can they be separated? De Masi objects or Schmidt’s extensive, detailed reasoning: “Secretaries of State must have a lot of free time in the BMF.”

Has memory gaps from the Warburg talks: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) Photo: AFP

The Masi is thinking of quitting: “Can only rock n ‘roll”

It’s one of the more informative duels on Twitter. And yet, the Twitter affine Schmidt must acknowledge that it is incredibly difficult to portray such complex processes through social media in such a way that he and Scholz get the point of view. It is a textbook example of how difficult political communication is in times of ‘headlines’ and There is talk of shortening – this is also evident from many corona debates. He specially created a detailed timeline with the decisions before and after the Scholz talks, which should show that the talks had no political influence. But the Masi oracles: “If someone unpack in Hamburg, it will be tight for Scholz.”

He stays informed and will certainly have many more duels with Schmidt, but at the same time lacks the support of his own party, feels put in the shop window while others pull the strings. He is therefore considering not running for the Bundestag again, he is already missing the time, given the many construction sites for financial policy. He couldn’t go any further halfway through the fire. ‘I’m not the type for that. Then I’ll do rock ‘n’ roll. Olaf Scholz would certainly be happy if there were a little less of this kind of rock ‘n’ roll in the near future.