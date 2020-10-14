The explosion in e-commerce is benefiting Shopify’s new logistics service

The Shopify Fulfillment Network is booming. At the same pace as the development of e-commerce, Shopify is changing and offering services that are tailored to its customers. This logistics service manages the storage, packaging and dispatch of e-merchant goods. Activity has been booming since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Service execution volume multiplied by 2.5 compared to the first quarter

In the second quarter of this 2020, Shopify’s revenue nearly doubled. It’s a real marker in the evolution of the e-commerce landscape around the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted retailers to switch online to continue selling their products. This first point is linked to a change in the behavior of consumers who now prefer the Internet for their purchases. Result: Shopify is now valued at $ 117 billion.

The Shopify Fulfillment Network also logically benefits from this increase. The execution volume was multiplied by 2.5 compared to the first quarter of 2020, says Thomas Epting, director of the network: “We are seeing strong growth over the course of the year and, on the contrary, increasing demand. more important “. The logistics activity is one of the new requirements of e-merchants who are no longer necessarily able to manage this part due to incoming orders.

A need that has become essential for many traders who have seen their lives is being turned on its head by the Covid-19 pandemic. The containment measures have sparked a rush of online orders. E-traders need to arm themselves to deal with this. For Thomas Epting: “Covid-19 has pushed electronic commerce forward by 10 years. We are building the Shopify Fulfillment Network with the aim of preparing our merchants as well as possible for the future of retail. “

The Shopify Fulfillment Network as an alternative to Amazon?

The number of new stores created on the Shopify platform increased 71% between Q1 and Q2 2020. It’s colossal. We can imagine some small internal staffing problems. The Ottawa-based company launched its Shopify Fulfillment Network in June 2019 by partnering with warehouses in the United States. The aim is to give small e-retailers the same means as larger ones.

With this service, Shopify is positioned as an alternative to Amazon. The company says this logistics service “allows you to control your data, ship it quickly and make your brand a hero.” A direct response to the concerns of e-merchants too used to Amazon’s bad luck. For example, the European Union is accusing Jeff Bezos’ company of using data from its third party vendors to compete with them.